Coronation 'Big Lunch' event confirmed for Sunderland city centre - this is what's in store

Wearsiders are invited to help join in the coronation celebrations at a special bank holiday weekend event in Sunderland City Centre.

By Ross Robertson
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:42 BST

On Saturday 6 May, the large screen in Keel Square will be showing the historic event – part of a packed programme of free entertainment taking place throughout the day organised by Sunderland BID and Sunderland City Council.

Visitors will be able to enjoy arts and crafts, face painting and puppet shows, along with children’s rides, workshops, mini golf and walkabout characters also adding to the fun.

The event is taking place between 10 am and 4 pm, with a number of food and drink stalls also being lined up offering cuisine from around the globe.

'Walkabout characters' will be part of the event, similar to those involved in the jubilee celebrations in 2022 (pictured).'Walkabout characters' will be part of the event, similar to those involved in the jubilee celebrations in 2022 (pictured).
    Companies such as Burger Bros and Mexican food trader, Don’t You Know I’m Loco, will be providing food, as well as outlets selling noodle dishes, ice cream and ‘sweet treats’.

    Sharon Appleby, chief Executive of Sunderland BID, is looking forward to what she think swill be a fantastic day.

    “Nearly everyone across the country will want to do something memorable on this historic occasion, and to watch the coronation on a big screen will be extra special,” she said.

    “Hopefully, our programme of events will have something for people of all ages, and we are sure people will enjoy coming together and celebrating King Charles III’s official ascension to the throne.”

    For full details of the programme for the day, visit www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/big-coronation-lunch.

    Sunderland’s Coronation Big Lunch is part of a national initiative taking place from May 6 to 8, where neighbours and communities are being encouraged to come together in “food, friendship and fun.”

    Other celebrations will be taking place across the city, including in the Bridges which will be hosting singers performing songs from across the years and a giveaway of Coronation cookies.

    Elsewhere in Sunderland, there will also be big screens showing the coronation at Park Lane, Hylton Castle, Town Moor, Rectory Park and Barnes Park.

    There will also be a number of events and activities taking place right across the city to help mark the occasion – and offer ways for people to enjoy the bank holiday weekend.

