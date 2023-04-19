News you can trust since 1873
Coronation events confirmed for Sunderland: What's happening where to mark crowning of King Charles III

Sunderland will show the Coronation of King Chares on big screens across the city.

By Kevin Clark
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:16 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 15:16 BST

Six venues have been lined up to help communities join in the celebrations on Saturday, May 6, with a packed programme of events being lined up.Free screenings are taking place at:

Keel Square in Sunderland city centre

Hylton Castle

Rectory Park in Houghton

Barnes Park

Town Moor, East End

The Galleries Shopping Centre, Washington

Marion Dixon, Assistant Director of Regulatory Services at Sunderland City Council, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for communities across the city to come together to celebrate this historic occasion.

"We want everyone to have a brilliant time so we're working closely with Sunderland BID and partners in communities across Sunderland to make it a special and memorable day for all those coming along."There'll be something for everyone with free, fun activities for families at the majority of the screenings, so we're encouraging people to pack a picnic and bring the whole family along to watch this historic event live."

A packed programme of entertainment is being organised around a number of the screenings.

To keep up to date with the latest on the city's plans for celebrating the Coronation visit: www.mysunderland.co.uk/king-coronation

In Keel Square, the free screening is just part of an event which will see hours of fun from 10am to 4pm, including everything from stilt walking royals to a Punch and Judy show to face painting and glitter. Sunderland BID and Sunderland City Council have put together a family friendly range of events to help people enjoy the historic occasion together.

Activities include: Entertainment for children; Workshops; Mini golf and walkabout characters; Food and drink stalls offering cuisine from around the globe, including companies such as Burger Bros and Mexican food trader, Don’t You Know I’m Loco, and outlets selling noodle dishes, ice cream and sweet treats. The Bridges Shopping Centre will also be hosting singers performing songs from across the years and a giveaway of Coronation cookies.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said: "Nearly everyone across the country will want to do something memorable on this historic occasion and to watch the coronation on a big screen will be extra special,” she said. "Hopefully our programme of events will have something for people of all ages and we are sure people will enjoy coming together and celebrating King Charles III official ascension to the throne.” For full details of the programme for the day visit www.sunderlandbid.co.uk

Free activities are available from 10.30am to 2.30pm

