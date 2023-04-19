Coronation events confirmed for Sunderland: What's happening where to mark crowning of King Charles III
Sunderland will show the Coronation of King Chares on big screens across the city.
Six venues have been lined up to help communities join in the celebrations on Saturday, May 6, with a packed programme of events being lined up.Free screenings are taking place at:
Keel Square in Sunderland city centre
Hylton Castle
Rectory Park in Houghton
Barnes Park
Town Moor, East End
The Galleries Shopping Centre, Washington
Marion Dixon, Assistant Director of Regulatory Services at Sunderland City Council, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for communities across the city to come together to celebrate this historic occasion.
"We want everyone to have a brilliant time so we're working closely with Sunderland BID and partners in communities across Sunderland to make it a special and memorable day for all those coming along."There'll be something for everyone with free, fun activities for families at the majority of the screenings, so we're encouraging people to pack a picnic and bring the whole family along to watch this historic event live."
A packed programme of entertainment is being organised around a number of the screenings.
To keep up to date with the latest on the city's plans for celebrating the Coronation visit: www.mysunderland.co.uk/king-coronation