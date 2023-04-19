3 . Keel Square, city centre

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said: "Nearly everyone across the country will want to do something memorable on this historic occasion and to watch the coronation on a big screen will be extra special,” she said. "Hopefully our programme of events will have something for people of all ages and we are sure people will enjoy coming together and celebrating King Charles III official ascension to the throne.” For full details of the programme for the day visit www.sunderlandbid.co.uk Photo: Stu Norton