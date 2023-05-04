News you can trust since 1873
Lecturer from University of Sunderland invited to Coronation of King Charles III

A lecturer from the city’s university has been invited to attend the Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday May 6.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 4th May 2023, 16:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 16:57 BST

Mahtab “Matti” Morovat, who teaches in the University of Sunderland’s Faculty of Business, Law and Tourism, has been invited by the Palace to attend the historic service at Westminster Abbey in recognition of her sterling 15 years service working for the city’s Fightback Charity.

The charity supports vulnerable and marginalised people from a wide range of backgrounds.

In particular Matti played a pivotal role in supporting marginalised and vulnerable residents during the Covid pandemic and in 2021 she received the British Empire Medal as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Matti, 42, from Seaham, said: “It is a huge honour and a great privilege to be invited. I never could have imagined being invited to an event like this. It came as a huge surprise to me. I am so excited and grateful I will be part of such a historic moment.

“I attended the Queen's garden party at Buckingham Palace last May after receiving my British Empire Medal and was lucky enough to meet King Charles and talk to him there.”

Fightback provides a range of practical, social and educational services and activities to vulnerable people who experience disadvantage due to disability, language, immigration status or ethnicity. The charity runs a drop in service as well as a food-bank, which hands out more than 100 parcels each week.

University of Sunderland lecturer Mahtab ‘Matti’ Morovat. Picture: DAVID WOODUniversity of Sunderland lecturer Mahtab ‘Matti’ Morovat. Picture: DAVID WOOD
Matti joined the charity as a volunteer in 2007 and has worked her way up to become manager.

