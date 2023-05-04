Mahtab “Matti” Morovat, who teaches in the University of Sunderland’s Faculty of Business, Law and Tourism, has been invited by the Palace to attend the historic service at Westminster Abbey in recognition of her sterling 15 years service working for the city’s Fightback Charity.

The charity supports vulnerable and marginalised people from a wide range of backgrounds.

In particular Matti played a pivotal role in supporting marginalised and vulnerable residents during the Covid pandemic and in 2021 she received the British Empire Medal as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Matti, 42, from Seaham, said: “It is a huge honour and a great privilege to be invited. I never could have imagined being invited to an event like this. It came as a huge surprise to me. I am so excited and grateful I will be part of such a historic moment.

“I attended the Queen's garden party at Buckingham Palace last May after receiving my British Empire Medal and was lucky enough to meet King Charles and talk to him there.”

Fightback provides a range of practical, social and educational services and activities to vulnerable people who experience disadvantage due to disability, language, immigration status or ethnicity. The charity runs a drop in service as well as a food-bank, which hands out more than 100 parcels each week.

University of Sunderland lecturer Mahtab ‘Matti’ Morovat. Picture: DAVID WOOD