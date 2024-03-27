Nine Sunderland ideas if you're planning to take part in Wear A Hat Day

We've got witches hats, wedding hats and hats you can eat

By Chris Cordner
Published 27th Mar 2024, 12:25 GMT

Who's ready for Wear A Hat Day?

We are and we have prepared nine great Wearside retro headwear scenes to get you in the mood for the big day on March 28.

Join us as we head to Wembley in 1973, the Empire Theatre in 2008, and Town End Farm Academy in 2014.

Wear A Hat Day is held as a fundraising day each year and here's where you can find out more.

In the meantime, if you need some inspiration for something to wear, have a look through this Echo archive selection.

A few ideas as you get ready for Wear A Hat Day on March 28.

1. A heads up on hats

That's some fancy headwear shown off by these two Sunderland fans at Wembley in 1973.

2. Now that's what you call a hat

Wearing her best hat for the bonny baby competition in Sunderland in 1977 was six month old Kelly Ann Leadbitter, from Town End Farm.

3. Bonny memories from 1977

Youngsters made witches hats, masks and decorations as part of a Halloween craft session at Monkwearmouth Library in 1983.

4. A spell from 1983

