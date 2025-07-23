Marine Walk in 15 memories from the seafront promenade in the Sunderland news

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

One of Sunderland’s most stunning locations is back in the news.

Marine Walk made the headlines thanks to the demolition of the Roker Amusements, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

It gives us a chance to look at the changing face of Marine Walk in 13 great views which stretch from 2004 to 2025, courtesy of Google Maps and the Sunderland Echo archives.

The National Skiff Sailing competition was hosted by Sunderland Yacht Club in 2004.

1. Time for the skiffs

The National Skiff Sailing competition was hosted by Sunderland Yacht Club in 2004. | se

How Marine Walk looked in a view from November 2008, which would later see a fine row of restaurants and bars take its place.

2. Flashback to 2008

How Marine Walk looked in a view from November 2008, which would later see a fine row of restaurants and bars take its place. | Google Maps

The national championships of the Phantom Class dinghy sailing event. It was hosted by Sunderland Yacht Club 13 years ago.

3. Sailing back to 2012

The national championships of the Phantom Class dinghy sailing event. It was hosted by Sunderland Yacht Club 13 years ago. | se

Staff hard at work at Fausto's new premises in Marine Walk in 2017.

4. A photo at Fausto

Staff hard at work at Fausto's new premises in Marine Walk in 2017. | se

