It gives us a chance to look at the changing face of Marine Walk in 13 great views which stretch from 2004 to 2025, courtesy of Google Maps and the Sunderland Echo archives.
1. Time for the skiffs
The National Skiff Sailing competition was hosted by Sunderland Yacht Club in 2004. | se
2. Flashback to 2008
How Marine Walk looked in a view from November 2008, which would later see a fine row of restaurants and bars take its place. | Google Maps
3. Sailing back to 2012
The national championships of the Phantom Class dinghy sailing event.
It was hosted by Sunderland Yacht Club 13 years ago. | se
4. A photo at Fausto
Staff hard at work at Fausto's new premises in Marine Walk in 2017. | se
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.