Roker Amusements demolished - here's what's going in its place
Planning permission has been in place for some time for the old Roker Amusements site in Marine Walk.
As reported in the Echo in January, revised plans for the well-known site were given the green light.
Now, two years after initial plans were approved to bulldoze the vacant site, demolition works have taken place.
The land is now being cleared to make way for way for a modern two-storey development offering both accommodation and family-friendly leisure facilities.
The plans include a “family entertainment centre” and ancillary café at ground floor level, along with three apartments above and an area for four parking spaces at the southern end of the site.
Planning documents submitted on behalf of applicant Seldons Leisureworld said the building’s design would mirror the Pier Point development at Marine Walk.
The planning tweaks, approved in January, include changes to the elevational drawings to increase the height of the proposed building, as well as installing solar panels across the majority of the roof space and the addition of ‘heat pumps’ to the rear of the building.
Revised plans and documents were later submitted to the council, including “the repositioning of the solar panels to the rear roof plane”.
During a council public consultation, there was one representation from a neighbour at Roker Terrace raising concerns about the proposed increase in the development’s height.
According to council planning documents, the neighbour sought assurances that the building would not be visible from their property and said the development would be “considerably higher than the Pier Point development and other properties within the vicinity.”
The agent for the applicant, in a statement referenced in a council decision report, noted the increase in height would amount to around half a metre and was “required to accommodate the plant to provide a more efficient building”.
It was also noted that the rear grassed embankment which rises towards the road level above would “provide substantial screening from the higher vantage point”.
After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on January 20, 2025.
Overall, the council decision report concluded that the demolition of a ‘tired’ amusement block to make way for a ‘sensitively designed’ building taking inspiration from timber structures that have historically lined the lower promenade would enhance the area.
Other new additions in Roker include the new beer garden unveiled at Grannie Annie’s, which is one of the largest on the seafront.
The final works are also taking place at Elephant Rock in the old shelter which will open as a new beachfront bar, with a food offering.
It’s being brought to the city by the directors behind Vaux Brewery in partnership with Washington -born architect and presenter George Clarke.
