Sunderland's first Wetherspoon, the William Jameson, is rich in history and memories. Dive into the archives with 13 captivating photos.

The pub on Fawcett Street has been listed on the online Estate Agents Right Move as being available to buy, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

It has regularly appeared in the headlines including at Halloween in 2000, in 2012 when it appeared in a CAMRA Good Beer Guide, and in 2021 when customers got to meet up again when lockdown restrictions were eased.

Have a look and see who you recognise.

Behind the bar during the pub's Halloween festival in October 200. Tell us if you remember this.

1. Halloween in 2000

Behind the bar during the pub's Halloween festival in October 200. Tell us if you remember this. | se

Pictured at the bar of the William Jameson 21 years ago.

2. The William Jameson in 2004

Pictured at the bar of the William Jameson 21 years ago. | se Photo: PB

Team Leader at The William Jameson, Anth Maven and Mark Allison from Maxim Brewery. Mark was launching his new beer "Delilah" at the pubs mini beer festival in 2011.

3. Festival memories

Team Leader at The William Jameson, Anth Maven and Mark Allison from Maxim Brewery. Mark was launching his new beer "Delilah" at the pubs mini beer festival in 2011. | se

Wayne Davis, manager of the William Jameson was all smiles after the pub appeared in the Campaign for Real Ale's Good Beer Guide.

4. Great in 2012

Wayne Davis, manager of the William Jameson was all smiles after the pub appeared in the Campaign for Real Ale's Good Beer Guide. | se

