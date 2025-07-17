The Old Twenty Nine in 11 poignant photos - 49 years on from the day it opened

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

Here’s a toast to a Sunderland pub which still has a place in people’s hearts.

The Old Twenty Nine was pictured in this series of 11 great photos 49 years ago today.

All of these Sunderland Echo memories were captured on the day it opened, from customers at the bar to people taking a peek through the window.

Relive your own memories by emailing [email protected]

The Old Twenty Nine pub in High Street West in 1976. It was a favourite with many people but what about you?

1. The Old Twenty Nine

The Old Twenty Nine pub in High Street West in 1976. It was a favourite with many people but what about you? | se

The Old Twenty Nine in High Street West is pictured here in 1976. An often-mentioned favourite on our Wearside Echoes Facebook group.

2. A favourite for many of you

The Old Twenty Nine in High Street West is pictured here in 1976. An often-mentioned favourite on our Wearside Echoes Facebook group. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

A passer by takes a look in the Old Twenty Nine Pub in High Street West in 1976.

3. A hit in High Street West

A passer by takes a look in the Old Twenty Nine Pub in High Street West in 1976. | se

Curious people take a look through the windows of the new pub on High Street West - the Old Twenty Nine which opened in 1976.

4. A peek inside

Curious people take a look through the windows of the new pub on High Street West - the Old Twenty Nine which opened in 1976. | se

