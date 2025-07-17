The Old Twenty Nine was pictured in this series of 11 great photos 49 years ago today.

All of these Sunderland Echo memories were captured on the day it opened, from customers at the bar to people taking a peek through the window.

Relive your own memories by emailing [email protected]

In case you missed it;

1 . The Old Twenty Nine The Old Twenty Nine pub in High Street West in 1976. It was a favourite with many people but what about you? | se Photo Sales

2 . A favourite for many of you The Old Twenty Nine in High Street West is pictured here in 1976. An often-mentioned favourite on our Wearside Echoes Facebook group. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3 . A hit in High Street West A passer by takes a look in the Old Twenty Nine Pub in High Street West in 1976. | se Photo Sales