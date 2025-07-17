The Old Twenty Nine was pictured in this series of 11 great photos 49 years ago today.
1. The Old Twenty Nine
The Old Twenty Nine pub in High Street West in 1976.
It was a favourite with many people but what about you? | se
2. A favourite for many of you
The Old Twenty Nine in High Street West is pictured here in 1976. An often-mentioned favourite on our Wearside Echoes Facebook group. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. A hit in High Street West
A passer by takes a look in the Old Twenty Nine Pub in High Street West in 1976. | se
4. A peek inside
Curious people take a look through the windows of the new pub on High Street West - the Old Twenty Nine which opened in 1976. | se
