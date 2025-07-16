Tell us if you were pictured handing a drawing to the Queen, saying hello in Durham or waiting to see the royal party at the shipyards.
1. A shipyard visit
During her drive through Sunderland the Queen passes through the Southwick shipyard of Austin and Pickersgill. | se
2. Huge crowds in 1977
Look at the crowds which welcomed Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in July 1977. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Meeting the crowds
Queen Elizabeth ll acknowledges the greeting from some of the crowds on her arrival at Washington Sports Arena in July 1977. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. A huge turnout in Durham
Children turned out in great numbers to see Queen Elizabeth II on her visit to Durham in July 1977. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.