13 of the sunniest memories from the Queen's visit to Wearside in Silver Jubilee year

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 16th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

There was lots of love in the Wearside air for Queen Elizabeth II’s big Silver Jubilee visit.

Thousands of you turned out to meet Her Majesty 48 years ago this month and here are 13 Sunderland Echo photo memories of those happy days.

Tell us if you were pictured handing a drawing to the Queen, saying hello in Durham or waiting to see the royal party at the shipyards.

During her drive through Sunderland the Queen passes through the Southwick shipyard of Austin and Pickersgill.

1. A shipyard visit

During her drive through Sunderland the Queen passes through the Southwick shipyard of Austin and Pickersgill. | se

Look at the crowds which welcomed Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in July 1977.

2. Huge crowds in 1977

Look at the crowds which welcomed Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in July 1977. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Queen Elizabeth ll acknowledges the greeting from some of the crowds on her arrival at Washington Sports Arena in July 1977.

3. Meeting the crowds

Queen Elizabeth ll acknowledges the greeting from some of the crowds on her arrival at Washington Sports Arena in July 1977. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Children turned out in great numbers to see Queen Elizabeth II on her visit to Durham in July 1977.

4. A huge turnout in Durham

Children turned out in great numbers to see Queen Elizabeth II on her visit to Durham in July 1977. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

