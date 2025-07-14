Sunderland Retro: 13 photos from 1966 when the World Cup arrived on Wearside

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 14th Jul 2025, 15:30 BST

One of the finest weeks in Wearside history happened 59 years ago this week.

All the talk, all the build-up was over. The World Cup was here!

Roker Park hosted four matches in the 1966 World Cup as Italy, Russia, Chile and North Korea battled it out.

The Sunderland Echo’s photographers captured everything from the fans to the teams arriving, match action and the bunting which appeared all over the town.

Relive-it all in these fantastic memories.

Bunting and flags in Blandford Street during the World Cup in 1966. Tell us if you remember this.

1. Bunting in Blandford Street

Bunting and flags in Blandford Street during the World Cup in 1966. Tell us if you remember this. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Italian fans pictured on Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland, ahead of a game at Roker Park in 1966.

2. Flying the flag

Italian fans pictured on Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland, ahead of a game at Roker Park in 1966. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Taking a closer look at the Roker Park pitch before the games begin at the ground in July 1966.

3. Inspecting the pitch

Taking a closer look at the Roker Park pitch before the games begin at the ground in July 1966. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Reporters and photographers greet officials and players from the tournament as they arrive in Sunderland.

4. Live reporting

Reporters and photographers greet officials and players from the tournament as they arrive in Sunderland. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

