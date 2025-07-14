All the talk, all the build-up was over. The World Cup was here!

Roker Park hosted four matches in the 1966 World Cup as Italy, Russia, Chile and North Korea battled it out.

The Sunderland Echo’s photographers captured everything from the fans to the teams arriving, match action and the bunting which appeared all over the town.

Relive-it all in these fantastic memories.

1 . Bunting in Blandford Street Bunting and flags in Blandford Street during the World Cup in 1966. Tell us if you remember this.

2 . Flying the flag Italian fans pictured on Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland, ahead of a game at Roker Park in 1966.

3 . Inspecting the pitch Taking a closer look at the Roker Park pitch before the games begin at the ground in July 1966.