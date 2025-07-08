13 Sunderland teachers pictured on their end-of-term retirement day

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 8th Jul 2025, 10:59 BST

Schools out for Summer - and often that means saying goodbye to teachers you have spent so much time with.

We scoured the Sunderland Echo archives for memories of Wearside teachers who were pictured on their last day before they retired.

Join us for scenes from Castletown Infants, Town End Primary, Ryhope Juniors and Holley Park plus many more.

In case you missed it;

Vaux Brewery images from Sunderland

Your little ones and their adorable memories from school

Top 13 Sunderland legends fans want back

Teacher Dorothy Wilson retired from Castletown Infants School after nearly 40 years in 1985.

1. Dorothy Wilson at Castletown Infants

Teacher Dorothy Wilson retired from Castletown Infants School after nearly 40 years in 1985. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Head teacher Alan Coates retired from Ropery Walk Primary School in 2004 after 23 years there.

2. Alan Coates at Ropery Walk Primary

Head teacher Alan Coates retired from Ropery Walk Primary School in 2004 after 23 years there. | se Photo: se

Photo Sales
A last goodbye to head teacher Richard Hepburn from pupils at Town End Primary School in 2004.

3. Richard Hepburn at Town End Primary

A last goodbye to head teacher Richard Hepburn from pupils at Town End Primary School in 2004. | se Photo: AB

Photo Sales
One last photo with the pupils for head teacher Les Hayton at Ryhope Juniors in 2004.

4. One last photo with the pupils for head teacher Les Hayton at Ryhope Juniors in 2004.

One last photo with the pupils for head teacher Les Hayton at Ryhope Juniors in 2004. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:TeachersSunderlandMemoriesSunderland Echo
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice