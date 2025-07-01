Prom, wedding and graduation time in Sunderland: For your little ones!

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 1st Jul 2025, 13:08 BST

Get ready for a cuteness overload!

It’s your children when they were at nursery and primary schools. But this was no ordinary day in the classroom.

It’s the day they got to enjoy a mini prom, mini graduation ceremony or a mock wedding. Enjoy our 13 picture memories from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Back to July 1986 for this mock wedding at Marsden Primary School. Remember it?

1. Memories from Marsden Primary School

Back to July 1986 for this mock wedding at Marsden Primary School. Remember it? | se Photo: se

Children from Usworth Colliery Nursery School held a mock wedding in June 1999. Tell us if you spot a familiar face.

2. Wedding bells at Usworth Nursery

Children from Usworth Colliery Nursery School held a mock wedding in June 1999. Tell us if you spot a familiar face. | se

Pupils were pictured at a mock wedding which was held at Hetton Methodist Church in 2003. Does this bring back wonderful memories?

3. Happy times in Hetton

Pupils were pictured at a mock wedding which was held at Hetton Methodist Church in 2003. Does this bring back wonderful memories? | se Photo: Picture by Angela Burn

Staff and pupils were dressed up for their mini prom to mark the last day of school at Carley Hill Primary in 2004.

4. All dressed up at Carley Hill

Staff and pupils were dressed up for their mini prom to mark the last day of school at Carley Hill Primary in 2004. | se Photo: KB

