It’s your children when they were at nursery and primary schools. But this was no ordinary day in the classroom.
It’s the day they got to enjoy a mini prom, mini graduation ceremony or a mock wedding. Enjoy our 13 picture memories from the Sunderland Echo archives.
1. Memories from Marsden Primary School
Back to July 1986 for this mock wedding at Marsden Primary School. Remember it? | se Photo: se
2. Wedding bells at Usworth Nursery
Children from Usworth Colliery Nursery School held a mock wedding in June 1999. Tell us if you spot a familiar face. | se
3. Happy times in Hetton
Pupils were pictured at a mock wedding which was held at Hetton Methodist Church in 2003. Does this bring back wonderful memories? | se Photo: Picture by Angela Burn
4. All dressed up at Carley Hill
Staff and pupils were dressed up for their mini prom to mark the last day of school at Carley Hill Primary in 2004. | se Photo: KB
