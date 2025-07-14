July 15 is a big day because it is National I Love Horses Day. We just had to celebrate by finding 15 Sunderland Echo memories from the archives.

Take a look at the ultra cute scenes from the Vaux horses having a holiday, pony rides at Seaburn, Rosey the Sunderland loving horse and Samson the panto star.

1 . Blizzards in 1941 A freezing winter scene as this horse and plough is being used to clear the snow in Sunderland in 1941.

2 . Memories of Mona Tot Sharman in the blacksmiths shop at Gilbridge Avenue, was shaping the shoe for horse Mona in 1955.

3 . Seaburn in 1956 Children with ponies on the beach in Seaburn in 1956. Do you remember the days when pony rides were all the rage?