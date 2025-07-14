July 15 is a big day because it is National I Love Horses Day. We just had to celebrate by finding 15 Sunderland Echo memories from the archives.
Take a look at the ultra cute scenes from the Vaux horses having a holiday, pony rides at Seaburn, Rosey the Sunderland loving horse and Samson the panto star.
1. Blizzards in 1941
A freezing winter scene as this horse and plough is being used to clear the snow in Sunderland in 1941. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Memories of Mona
Tot Sharman in the blacksmiths shop at Gilbridge Avenue, was shaping the shoe for horse Mona in 1955. | se Photo: se
3. Seaburn in 1956
Children with ponies on the beach in Seaburn in 1956. Do you remember the days when pony rides were all the rage? | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Happy and Andy retire
Cyril Stevenson (left) with Happy and Frank Varty with Andy, as the last two ponies leave Wearmouth Colliery for retirement in 1970. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.