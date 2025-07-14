15 of the best retro Wearside horse scenes to make you smile

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 14th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 16:55 BST

Show your love for horses with these 13 fantastic scenes from Sunderland.

July 15 is a big day because it is National I Love Horses Day. We just had to celebrate by finding 15 Sunderland Echo memories from the archives.

Take a look at the ultra cute scenes from the Vaux horses having a holiday, pony rides at Seaburn, Rosey the Sunderland loving horse and Samson the panto star.

In case you missed it:

13 photos from 1966 when the World Cup arrived on Wearside

Granddaughter stunned as Sunderland granddad's legacy resurfaces

Sunderland jazz bands: 13 nostalgic photos

A freezing winter scene as this horse and plough is being used to clear the snow in Sunderland in 1941.

1. Blizzards in 1941

A freezing winter scene as this horse and plough is being used to clear the snow in Sunderland in 1941. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Tot Sharman in the blacksmiths shop at Gilbridge Avenue, was shaping the shoe for horse Mona in 1955.

2. Memories of Mona

Tot Sharman in the blacksmiths shop at Gilbridge Avenue, was shaping the shoe for horse Mona in 1955. | se Photo: se

Photo Sales
Children with ponies on the beach in Seaburn in 1956. Do you remember the days when pony rides were all the rage?

3. Seaburn in 1956

Children with ponies on the beach in Seaburn in 1956. Do you remember the days when pony rides were all the rage? | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Cyril Stevenson (left) with Happy and Frank Varty with Andy, as the last two ponies leave Wearmouth Colliery for retirement in 1970.

4. Happy and Andy retire

Cyril Stevenson (left) with Happy and Frank Varty with Andy, as the last two ponies leave Wearmouth Colliery for retirement in 1970. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandMemoriesSunderland EchoSeaburn
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice