A woman has described her amazement when her Sunderland grandad’s shipping company was highlighted on the BBC - 93 years after it went out of existence.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gabrielle Evelegh contacted the Sunderland Echo after watching a BBC breakfast show in which a ship called the Almond Branch made the headlines.

Sunk by a German torpedo

The SS Almond Branch was a 3,000-tonne cargo merchant ship and was nearly 330ft long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arthur Ritson who was the grandfather of Gabrielle Evelegh. | ugc

Her fate was sealed when she was two miles south east off Dodman Point in November 1917. She was sunk by a German torpedo and became a wreck off the coast of Cornwall.

Read More Tall Ships: The Sunderland adventure which took shape ten years ago

But the ship was back in the news in 2025 when Gabrielle heard it had been bought by a diver for £300 after he spotted it for sale on social media.

Gabrielle knew immediately that it was the vessel which had belonged to her ancestor’s shipping firm.

‘I was amazed to hear them talking about a sunken wreck’

“﻿While watching television I was amazed to hear them talking about a sunken wreck off the coast of Cornwall,” said Gabrielle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My ears picked up when I heard the name of the ship, the SS Almond Branch. This ship had belonged to my families shipping firm: The Nautilus Shipping Company.

The announcement that the Mayor of Sunderland had been knighted. | ugc

“My grandfather Sir Arthur Ritson was the one time Mayor of Sunderland and owned this Shipping Company. “

Sir Arthur was knighted after a life which also included being the shipping adviser to the Admiralty war staff.

The Great Depression had a devastating effect

Gabrielle said the Nautilus Company ‘sadly went bust in the Great Depression in 1932.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Gabrielle also explained that this was not her grandfather’s first brush with drama.

“My grandfather who was born in 1854 and sailed as the Captain of the Barque Alice Ritson. He was 24 years old at the time.

Arthur Ritson and his wife after his investiture at Buckingham Palace. | ugc

“He sailed from Sunderland to the West Coast of South America via Cape Horn carrying a mixed cargo. Unfortunately the Alice Ritson sunk off the coast of Peru. No lives were lost and my grandfather brought his crew back to Sunderland on another ship.”

“The Ritson family then formed the Nautilus Steam Shipping Company in 1881. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our thanks go to Gabrielle for sharing a fantastic piece of family tree history and we would love other people to do the same.

Do you have a famous relative who you discovered while researching your ancestry? Or maybe there’s a notorious gangster, or even royalty, in your family’s past?

Get in touch and tell us more by emailing [email protected]