It was a dream which led to Sunderland hosting possibly the most spectacular event it has ever seen in its history.
In 2015, the city was announced as the host venue for one of the legs for the 2018 Tall Ships Races.
What followed was a stunning display of ships, shows, stilt walkers, singers, and spectators. Join us as we look back at one of the most memorable weeks in Sunderland history.
1. Excellent memories of the Eendracht
Tall ship Eendracht pictured during Sunderland's tall ships event. | se Photo: Frank Reid
2. Town Moor memories
Bollywood at The Tall Ships Races Sunderland event in 2018, when there was live entertainment on the Town Moor. | se
3. Having fun at the Tall Ships Races in Sunderland in 2018.
Having fun at the Tall Ships Races in Sunderland in 2018. | se
4. Racing back to 2018
The Sunderland leg of The Tall Ships Races drew in huge crowds in 2018. | se
