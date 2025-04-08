Tall Ships: The Sunderland adventure which took shape ten years ago

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 8th Apr 2025, 13:10 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 13:14 BST

Ten years have passed since the dream began.

It was a dream which led to Sunderland hosting possibly the most spectacular event it has ever seen in its history.

In 2015, the city was announced as the host venue for one of the legs for the 2018 Tall Ships Races.

What followed was a stunning display of ships, shows, stilt walkers, singers, and spectators. Join us as we look back at one of the most memorable weeks in Sunderland history.

Tall ship Eendracht pictured during Sunderland's tall ships event.

1. Excellent memories of the Eendracht

Tall ship Eendracht pictured during Sunderland's tall ships event. | se Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Bollywood at The Tall Ships Races Sunderland event in 2018, when there was live entertainment on the Town Moor.

2. Town Moor memories

Bollywood at The Tall Ships Races Sunderland event in 2018, when there was live entertainment on the Town Moor. | se

Photo Sales
Having fun at the Tall Ships Races in Sunderland in 2018.

3. Having fun at the Tall Ships Races in Sunderland in 2018.

Having fun at the Tall Ships Races in Sunderland in 2018. | se

Photo Sales
The Sunderland leg of The Tall Ships Races drew in huge crowds in 2018.

4. Racing back to 2018

The Sunderland leg of The Tall Ships Races drew in huge crowds in 2018. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandSpectatorsHistorySingersTall Ships Races
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice