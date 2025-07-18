One of Sunderland’s city centre’s Wetherspoon pubs has been put up for sale.

The William Jameson on Fawcett Street has been listed on the online Estate Agents Right Move as being available to buy, although no price appears to have been set.

Pub giant Wetherspoon have confirmed the pub, one of two they operate in Sunderland city centre, is up for sale.

Spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We can confirm that the Wetherspoon pub, The William Jameson, has been put on the market.

“The pub will continue to trade as a Wetherspoon until it is sold. There will be no job redundancies.

“We appreciate that staff and customers will be disappointed with the news. However, Wetherspoon, does on occasion put some of its pubs up for sale, and this is the case here.”

When questioned further about the security of the current staff’s jobs a Wetherspoon’s spokesperson said if the pub doesn’t get sold then staff will remain working at William Jameson. If it does get sold to another pub chain then staff may have the option of transferring to work for the new owners.

The spokesperson stressed that all current staff will be offered the opportunity to work at other Wetherspoon pubs across the region.

The venue is described on Right Move as a “ground floor public house with basement, to the front of the unit is an external terrace laid out to provide seating for approximately 30 customers”.

The main section of the building is described as having a “bar servery to the middle with seating including booths and loose tables and chairs”.

The building is listed as covering an area of 864 square metres and having a prominent location “fronting Fawcett Street and Borough Road” and being a short distance from train and Metro stations.

Wetherspoon also own a second city centre pub, The Cooper Rose.