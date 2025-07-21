The North East-born star has been hailed by the England manager as one of a kind and she shone on a dramatic night of quarter final football.

Lucy will be back in action for her country against Italy on Tuesday, hoping to win a place in the final.

In the meantime, here are 13 scenes of a young Lucy developing her immense skills as a Sunderland player and at school in Northumberland.

And make sure you take a look at the video of Lucy talking in 2023 about why her North East roots were so important to her.

A rising star in 2003 A close-up on Lucy when she was aged 11. This photo from 2003 was taken in the days when she played for the Sunderland Youth Academy.

Trophy winner at school Lucy pictured in 2004 during her days as a pupil at Lindisfarne Middle School 21 years ago.

Alnwick footballers Lucy Bronze, Lucy Staniforth and Chloe Tomlinson in 2006.