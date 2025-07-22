13 Vine Place views you might recognise in a look back at the Sunderland street from 2009-2020

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

It’s one of Sunderland busiest streets but look how much Vine Place has changed in 11 years.

These scenes all come from Google Maps and they look at the changing face of Vine Place from 2009 to 2020.

Some of the Sunderland businesses are familiar faces which are still with us. You might remember some from the past such as BoAb, Kula’s Bar and Banana Jo’s.

Kula's Bar and Banana Jo's are in the picture in this view from June 2009. Tell us if you loved them for a visit.

1. Kula's Bar and Banana Jo's

Kula's Bar and Banana Jo's are in the picture in this view from June 2009. Tell us if you loved them for a visit. | Google Maps

A 'massive extension' to Ttonic was being advertised in this scene from June 2009.

2. Coming soon in 2009

A 'massive extension' to Ttonic was being advertised in this scene from June 2009. | Google Maps

The Olive Garden and the City Art Store get our attention in this view from June 2009.

3. Olive Garden and City Art Store

The Olive Garden and the City Art Store get our attention in this view from June 2009. | Google Maps

Join us at BoAb and Kulas Bar in a retro Google Maps view from all the way back in June 2009.

4. BoAb and Kulas Bar

Join us at BoAb and Kulas Bar in a retro Google Maps view from all the way back in June 2009. | Google Maps

