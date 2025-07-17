Borough Road in 13 nostalgic photos spanning 70 years of history

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

Borough Road in Sunderland has certainly seen plenty of changes in its lengthy history.

The days of the trams, blizzards in harsh winters and royal visits have all come and gone.

Today, we are sharing 70 years of the road’s history in these Sunderland Echo archive memories.

Have a look and see if they trigger your own recollections.

A look inside the old Sunderland library in Borough Road in this undated photo.

1. A rare look inside

A look inside the old Sunderland library in Borough Road in this undated photo. | se Photo: SE

Gleaming in the 1950s sunshine. That's the Central Library, Museum and Art Gallery in Borough Road.

2. Sunny days in the 1950s

Gleaming in the 1950s sunshine. That's the Central Library, Museum and Art Gallery in Borough Road. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Workmen were pulling up part of the tram track in Borough Road, in 1952. Next stretch of tram track to be removed was the Corporation Road - Ryhope Road line.

3. The end of the trams

Workmen were pulling up part of the tram track in Borough Road, in 1952. Next stretch of tram track to be removed was the Corporation Road - Ryhope Road line. | se Photo: SE

Removing tram tracks at the junction of Borough Road and Frederick Street.

4. Working on the tracks

Removing tram tracks at the junction of Borough Road and Frederick Street. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

