We browsed through Google Maps scenes of the Sunderland street from 2009 to 2024 and found shops which are fondly remembered from the past as well as others which are still going strong.
Take a look at Rosebud Ceramics, Sunderland Bedding Centre, Laings, Big Daisy Kiss and more.
1. Painting pottery at Rosebud Ceramics
Let's have some fun with painting pottery at Rosebud Ceramics in June 2009. | Google Maps
2. Laings in 2009
Follow the sport and have a pint at Laings. Here it is in June 2009 in another poignant Google Maps image. | Google Maps
3. Pure and Ashley's hair salon
Pure, Ashley's hair salon and Chilli Pepperz greeted visitors to Olive Street in June 2009. | Google Maps
4. Earthworks and Hays Travel in 2012
Earthworks and Hays Travel get our attention in this view from October in 2012. | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.