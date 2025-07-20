The changing face of Olive Street in 15 Google Maps photos from 2009-2024

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 20th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

Olive Street has seen a raft of changes and this 15-year span of photos from Google Maps is a perfect illustration.

We browsed through Google Maps scenes of the Sunderland street from 2009 to 2024 and found shops which are fondly remembered from the past as well as others which are still going strong.

Take a look at Rosebud Ceramics, Sunderland Bedding Centre, Laings, Big Daisy Kiss and more.

In case you missed it;

The Old Twenty Nine pub in photos

13 memories from the Queen's 1977 visit to Wearside

13 photos from 1966 when the World Cup arrived on Wearside

Let's have some fun with painting pottery at Rosebud Ceramics in June 2009.

1. Painting pottery at Rosebud Ceramics

Let's have some fun with painting pottery at Rosebud Ceramics in June 2009. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Follow the sport and have a pint at Laings. Here it is in June 2009 in another poignant Google Maps image.

2. Laings in 2009

Follow the sport and have a pint at Laings. Here it is in June 2009 in another poignant Google Maps image. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Pure, Ashley's hair salon and Chilli Pepperz greeted visitors to Olive Street in June 2009.

3. Pure and Ashley's hair salon

Pure, Ashley's hair salon and Chilli Pepperz greeted visitors to Olive Street in June 2009. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Earthworks and Hays Travel get our attention in this view from October in 2012.

4. Earthworks and Hays Travel in 2012

Earthworks and Hays Travel get our attention in this view from October in 2012. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice