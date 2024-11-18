When Houghton Cut's underground heating was a hot topic for debate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hot topic was in the news 45 years ago. It was Houghton Cut and its underground heating system.

A suggestion had been put forward that the heating at Houghton Cut should be switched off in 1979 to save £15,000.

A retro view of traffic on Houghton Cut. | se

The Cut’s accident record was highlighted in 1979

A report to Tyne and Wear Highways Committee said it would be one way of saving money in view of the need for cut backs.

But the committee felt, bearing in mind the gradient and accident record of the A690 at the Cut, it should be used.

Experts also highlighted that the heating had been installed to combat bad weather conditions.

Workers were pictured making improvements to Houghton Cut in January 1938. | se

Difficult to negotiate in bad weather

Cllr Joe Landau told the Sunderland Echo at the time: “It was suggested it was feasible to treat the Cut with the normal salting and gritting that any other major road gets in the North East.

“The Highways Committee, although realising economies have to be made, were worried Houghton Cut would lose its preferential bad weather maintenance in view of its gradient and accident record.

“Even when the heating is on it can be difficult to use the Cut in bad weather.”

The Beast from the East left overhanging snow drifts on the west bound carriageway of the A690 at Houghton Cut in 2018. | se

‘If we can possibly keep the heating on, we should do so’

The road was an important link with Sunderland and was a main artery from the South, the 1979 story added.

Cllr Landau added: “If we can possibly keep the heating on we should do so.”

The issue was referred back the Policy Advisory Committee and the County Council for a final decision.

