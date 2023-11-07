Thousands of us use Houghton Cut every day.

Echo photographers have regularly captured it on film from 1938 and here are nine of those scenes once more.

Maybe you remember the dramatic scenes when the Beast from the East struck in 2018.

Who remembers when the Cut was in the picture in 1973. It's all in our retro gallery of Sunderland Echo archive images for you to enjoy.

1 . Views from the Cut 85 years of Houghton Cut in pictures.

2 . Improvements in 1938 Workers were pictured making improvements to Houghton Cut in January 1938.

3 . Surveying the scene Another view of the work which was under way in 1938.

4 . 53 years ago The opening of the new A690 road at Houghton in November 1970. An official inspection of the road was led by Coun. Mrs M E Porter, chairman of Houghton Urban District Council, and Houghton MP Tom Urwin.