85 years of the Houghton Cut in pictures as Sunderland A690 route marks anniversary

Roadworks, official openings and snow storms

By Chris Cordner
Published 7th Nov 2023, 10:55 GMT

Thousands of us use Houghton Cut every day.

Echo photographers have regularly captured it on film from 1938 and here are nine of those scenes once more.

Maybe you remember the dramatic scenes when the Beast from the East struck in 2018.

Who remembers when the Cut was in the picture in 1973. It's all in our retro gallery of Sunderland Echo archive images for you to enjoy.

85 years of Houghton Cut in pictures.

1. Views from the Cut

85 years of Houghton Cut in pictures.

Workers were pictured making improvements to Houghton Cut in January 1938.

2. Improvements in 1938

Workers were pictured making improvements to Houghton Cut in January 1938.

Another view of the work which was under way in 1938.

3. Surveying the scene

Another view of the work which was under way in 1938.

The opening of the new A690 road at Houghton in November 1970. An official inspection of the road was led by Coun. Mrs M E Porter, chairman of Houghton Urban District Council, and Houghton MP Tom Urwin.

4. 53 years ago

The opening of the new A690 road at Houghton in November 1970. An official inspection of the road was led by Coun. Mrs M E Porter, chairman of Houghton Urban District Council, and Houghton MP Tom Urwin.

