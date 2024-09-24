Sunderland man walked length of Britain, only to find himself locked out when he got home

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 24th Sep 2024, 11:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sunderland man Stephen Crowe walked 1,200 miles - but he couldn’t get through his own front door afterwards.

What an adventure it was for the Wearsider 45 years ago when he came home in triumph after a three-month charity walk.

Stephen walked from Land’s End to John O’Groats in 1979 for charity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Stephen Crowe who walked more than 1,200 miles for charity in 1979.Stephen Crowe who walked more than 1,200 miles for charity in 1979.
Stephen Crowe who walked more than 1,200 miles for charity in 1979. | se

But he had one more night of adventure when he got home. He had forgotten his key and had to sleep in the garden in Grangetown.

“I didn’t want to disturb my parents, so I just slept in my tent, ” he said back in 1979. “Another night didn’t make a difference.”

Well done to Stephen for an amazing fundraising effort. He hoped the eventual total of his charity venture would be more than £1,300.

A mega three month charity walk - and then Stephen Crowe slept in a tent in his garden when he got home.A mega three month charity walk - and then Stephen Crowe slept in a tent in his garden when he got home.
A mega three month charity walk - and then Stephen Crowe slept in a tent in his garden when he got home. | se

“The walk was a lot harder than I expected, and there was a few times I felt like packing it in, ” he told the Sunderland Echo.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But he persevered and a friend met Stephen in John O’Groats at the end of his walk.

They drove back to Sunderland together and Stephen raised money for leukaemia research.

Tell us about the fundraising adventures you have had which did not go quite to plan.

Email [email protected]

Related topics:BritainLeukaemiaSunderlandNostalgiaMemories

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.