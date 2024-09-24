Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland man Stephen Crowe walked 1,200 miles - but he couldn’t get through his own front door afterwards.

What an adventure it was for the Wearsider 45 years ago when he came home in triumph after a three-month charity walk.

Stephen walked from Land’s End to John O’Groats in 1979 for charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Crowe who walked more than 1,200 miles for charity in 1979. | se

But he had one more night of adventure when he got home. He had forgotten his key and had to sleep in the garden in Grangetown.

“I didn’t want to disturb my parents, so I just slept in my tent, ” he said back in 1979. “Another night didn’t make a difference.”

Well done to Stephen for an amazing fundraising effort. He hoped the eventual total of his charity venture would be more than £1,300.

A mega three month charity walk - and then Stephen Crowe slept in a tent in his garden when he got home. | se

“The walk was a lot harder than I expected, and there was a few times I felt like packing it in, ” he told the Sunderland Echo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he persevered and a friend met Stephen in John O’Groats at the end of his walk.

They drove back to Sunderland together and Stephen raised money for leukaemia research.

Tell us about the fundraising adventures you have had which did not go quite to plan.