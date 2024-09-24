Sunderland man walked length of Britain, only to find himself locked out when he got home
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
What an adventure it was for the Wearsider 45 years ago when he came home in triumph after a three-month charity walk.
Stephen walked from Land’s End to John O’Groats in 1979 for charity.
But he had one more night of adventure when he got home. He had forgotten his key and had to sleep in the garden in Grangetown.
“I didn’t want to disturb my parents, so I just slept in my tent, ” he said back in 1979. “Another night didn’t make a difference.”
Well done to Stephen for an amazing fundraising effort. He hoped the eventual total of his charity venture would be more than £1,300.
“The walk was a lot harder than I expected, and there was a few times I felt like packing it in, ” he told the Sunderland Echo.
But he persevered and a friend met Stephen in John O’Groats at the end of his walk.
They drove back to Sunderland together and Stephen raised money for leukaemia research.
Tell us about the fundraising adventures you have had which did not go quite to plan.
Email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.