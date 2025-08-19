13 High Street West scenes to get you reminiscing after the street gets a huge boost for the future

It is one of Sunderland’s busiest roads and High Street West is back in the news.

Plans to redevelop a huge section of the street have been submitted, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

It is the latest development planned for the thoroughfare which can boast all of these scenes in its history.

See how many of these great photo memories you recall.

The swinging '60s and The Gannet in High Street West. Do you remember it? Picture: Ron Lawson.

1. The Gannet

The swinging '60s and The Gannet in High Street West. Do you remember it? Picture: Ron Lawson. | Ron Lawson Photo: Ron Lawson

A replica of the World Cup and a spectacularly ornate model of a football was on show at Walkers jewellers in High Street West in 1966. Picture: Bill Hawkins.

2. On the ball at Walkers

A replica of the World Cup and a spectacularly ornate model of a football was on show at Walkers jewellers in High Street West in 1966. Picture: Bill Hawkins. | Bill Hawkins Photo: Bill Hawkins

It's a busy scene outside the Rose and Crown which was om High Street West and Harley Street. It served the people of Sunderland from 1790 to 1969.

3. Rose and Crown

It's a busy scene outside the Rose and Crown which was om High Street West and Harley Street. It served the people of Sunderland from 1790 to 1969. | Ron Lawson Photo: Ron Lawson

The Old Twenty Nine in High Street West is pictured here in 1976. It is an often-mentioned favourite on our Wearside Echoes Facebook group.

4. The Old Twenty Nine

The Old Twenty Nine in High Street West is pictured here in 1976. It is an often-mentioned favourite on our Wearside Echoes Facebook group. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

