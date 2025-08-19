It is the latest development planned for the thoroughfare which can boast all of these scenes in its history.
1. The Gannet
The swinging '60s and The Gannet in High Street West. Do you remember it? Picture: Ron Lawson. | Ron Lawson Photo: Ron Lawson
2. On the ball at Walkers
A replica of the World Cup and a spectacularly ornate model of a football was on show at Walkers jewellers in High Street West in 1966. Picture: Bill Hawkins. | Bill Hawkins Photo: Bill Hawkins
3. Rose and Crown
It's a busy scene outside the Rose and Crown which was om High Street West and Harley Street. It served the people of Sunderland from 1790 to 1969. | Ron Lawson Photo: Ron Lawson
4. The Old Twenty Nine
The Old Twenty Nine in High Street West is pictured here in 1976. It is an often-mentioned favourite on our Wearside Echoes Facebook group. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo