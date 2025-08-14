We have 17 iconic photo memories from the swinging 60s and they also include Austin and Pickersgills shipyard, donkey rides on Seaburn beach and going to see Santa Claus at Blacketts store.
Relive a wonderful era through these Sunderland Echo reminders.
1. Blacketts and Santa Claus
Blacketts, was a favourite for Christmas shopping and that all-important visit to see Santa. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. From Sunderland to Monte Carlo
Three hundred workers built the Wear's first luxury yacht in 1961.
But there was no champagne after the launch of the Radiant II.
Instead the workers at the Wear Dockyard went to a marquee by the riverside to toast the yacht with half pint glasses of beer. | se
3. Austin and Pickersgills
Children from Gilesgate County Junior School who made a special trip to Sunderland to watch the launch of the 15,000-ton cargo motorship Armadale in 1961 from Austin and Pickersgills. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. The Little Waster
Bobby Thompson with fans at the Sunderland Empire in 1981. He was also starring in pantomime in 1961. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo