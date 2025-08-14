17 long-gone sights you would have seen if you lived in Sunderland in the 1960s

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 14th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

The 1960s in Sunderland: The era when you could have had a pint in the Rose and Crown, a cuppa in the Bis Bar and queued for tickets to FA Cup matches at Roker Park.

We have 17 iconic photo memories from the swinging 60s and they also include Austin and Pickersgills shipyard, donkey rides on Seaburn beach and going to see Santa Claus at Blacketts store.

Relive a wonderful era through these Sunderland Echo reminders.

Blacketts, was a favourite for Christmas shopping and that all-important visit to see Santa.

1. Blacketts and Santa Claus

Blacketts, was a favourite for Christmas shopping and that all-important visit to see Santa. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Three hundred workers built the Wear's first luxury yacht in 1961. But there was no champagne after the launch of the Radiant II. Instead the workers at the Wear Dockyard went to a marquee by the riverside to toast the yacht with half pint glasses of beer.

2. From Sunderland to Monte Carlo

Three hundred workers built the Wear's first luxury yacht in 1961. But there was no champagne after the launch of the Radiant II. Instead the workers at the Wear Dockyard went to a marquee by the riverside to toast the yacht with half pint glasses of beer. | se

Children from Gilesgate County Junior School who made a special trip to Sunderland to watch the launch of the 15,000-ton cargo motorship Armadale in 1961 from Austin and Pickersgills.

3. Austin and Pickersgills

Children from Gilesgate County Junior School who made a special trip to Sunderland to watch the launch of the 15,000-ton cargo motorship Armadale in 1961 from Austin and Pickersgills. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Bobby Thompson with fans at the Sunderland Empire in 1981. He was also starring in pantomime in 1961.

4. The Little Waster

Bobby Thompson with fans at the Sunderland Empire in 1981. He was also starring in pantomime in 1961. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

