We took a glimpse back to Sunderland life in 1995 and found views from Roker Park, Crowtree, and a big day at Nissan where the 1 millionth car rolled off the production line.
See how many of these 13 scenes you remember.
1. A huge milestone
The one millionth Nissan came off the Sunderland production line in 1995.
Ian Swell, Iain Hardy, Gary Morren, Kevin Hollings and Mark Bates cheered the arrival of the 1,000,000 Nissan driven by Neil MacLean. | se
2. Mowbray Park in winter
Feeling the freeze in Mowbray Park in 1995. Tell us if you loved to pay a visit in the winter months. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. A great read in Hetton
Hetton library's new extensive renovation was opened by Sunderland Mayor, Councillor Bramfitt in December 1995. He is pictured with pupils from Eppleton Primary School. | se
4. An epic journey
These Princes Trust bike riders rode to Gretna Green from Sunderland in 1995.
Here are Eric Campbell, Chris Greaves, Suzanne Elves, John Robinson, Stuart Hall, Matthew Howell, Nicola Barclay, Gordon Marrs and Lee Mews. | se