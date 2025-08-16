13 scenes you will remember if you lived in Sunderland in 1995

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 16th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

Thirty years have gone by since all of this happened on Wearside but the memories seem as fresh as ever.

We took a glimpse back to Sunderland life in 1995 and found views from Roker Park, Crowtree, and a big day at Nissan where the 1 millionth car rolled off the production line.

See how many of these 13 scenes you remember.

The one millionth Nissan came off the Sunderland production line in 1995. Ian Swell, Iain Hardy, Gary Morren, Kevin Hollings and Mark Bates cheered the arrival of the 1,000,000 Nissan driven by Neil MacLean.

1. A huge milestone

Feeling the freeze in Mowbray Park in 1995. Tell us if you loved to pay a visit in the winter months.

2. Mowbray Park in winter

Hetton library's new extensive renovation was opened by Sunderland Mayor, Councillor Bramfitt in December 1995. He is pictured with pupils from Eppleton Primary School.

3. A great read in Hetton

These Princes Trust bike riders rode to Gretna Green from Sunderland in 1995. Here are Eric Campbell, Chris Greaves, Suzanne Elves, John Robinson, Stuart Hall, Matthew Howell, Nicola Barclay, Gordon Marrs and Lee Mews.

4. An epic journey

