It was the decade of big hair, vibrant fashion and all sorts of fantastic music.

And while stars such as Duran Duran, Prince and Madonna were shooting up the charts, all this was happening in Sunderland.

We had Binns for bargains, Rediffusion for televisions, Pyrex for plates and Crowtree to get yourself in shape.

See how many of these 1980 and 1981 scenes you remember.

The bikers club at the Vane Arms in Silksworth in this great view from 1980.

1. One for the bikers

The bikers club at the Vane Arms in Silksworth in this great view from 1980. | se

Sunderland v Crystal Palace at Roker Park in October 1980. Sunderland won 1-0.

2. Taking on Palace

Sunderland v Crystal Palace at Roker Park in October 1980. Sunderland won 1-0. | nw

Sunderland's shoppers doing their 1980 Christmas present hunting without the cover of a roof.

3. Braving the elements

Sunderland's shoppers doing their 1980 Christmas present hunting without the cover of a roof. | se

Sunderland Bowl in Newcastle Road in a view from 1980. We would love to hear from you if it was a favourite of yours.

4. Sunderland Bowl in Newcastle Road

Sunderland Bowl in Newcastle Road in a view from 1980. We would love to hear from you if it was a favourite of yours. | se

