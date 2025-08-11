We had Binns for bargains, Rediffusion for televisions, Pyrex for plates and Crowtree to get yourself in shape.
See how many of these 1980 and 1981 scenes you remember.
1. One for the bikers
The bikers club at the Vane Arms in Silksworth in this great view from 1980. | se
2. Taking on Palace
Sunderland v Crystal Palace at Roker Park in October 1980. Sunderland won 1-0. | nw
3. Braving the elements
Sunderland's shoppers doing their 1980 Christmas present hunting without the cover of a roof. | se
4. Sunderland Bowl in Newcastle Road
Sunderland Bowl in Newcastle Road in a view from 1980. We would love to hear from you if it was a favourite of yours. | se