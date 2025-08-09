See if you recognise the glamorous grans in these Sunderland photos from 50 years ago

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 9th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Glamorous grandmothers made the headlines in Sunderland 50 years ago and here they are once more.

We would love to know if we got your gran on camera in these 1975 scenes from Seaburn Hall.

Ruth was the winner in a wonderful line-up

The event was a concert which was held as part of the Sunderland Carnival Week back then.

Six of the entrants in the 1975 Queen of Twilight competition held in Seaburn.placeholder image
Six of the entrants in the 1975 Queen of Twilight competition held in Seaburn. | se

A competition for over-60s called Queen of Twilight was held and there were seven entries in it.

The winner was former waitress Ruth Kirk but we reckon all of them were winners.

Ruth Kirk who won the title of Queen of Twilight in Seaburn in the Summer of 1975.placeholder image
Ruth Kirk who won the title of Queen of Twilight in Seaburn in the Summer of 1975. | se

Get in touch if you remember the Queen of Twilight competition or any of the contestants who were in the picture.

Share your own Seaburn memories

Or perhaps you have recollections of great nights held at Seaburn Hall in the 1970s.

The venue was well known as a dance hall as well as being a live music venue. It was built in 1939 and we want you to share your memories of the place.

We want to know if you enjoyed memorable nights there. If you did, get in touch to tell us more by emailing [email protected]

