The 105-year-old Sunderland landmark which disappeared 34 years ago
This photo from our archives show all that remained of one of Wearside’s historic churches after a demolition crew moved in.
This Sunderland Echo photo, taken in April 1991, shows the 105-year-old Church of St Aidan in Herrington.
As we reported at the time, the church faced one of two choices. They were demolition or a restoration bill of £200,000.
We want to know if you remember the church and whether you worshipped there. Or maybe there is another Sunderland landmark of the past that you would prefer to see still on the skyline.
Tell us your memories of the church, and its place in your family or community, by emailing [email protected].
