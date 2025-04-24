Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 100 years of Sunderland history ended in the early 1990s and the Echo was there to document it.

This photo from our archives show all that remained of one of Wearside’s historic churches after a demolition crew moved in.

This was all that remains of the 105 year old Church of St Aidan in April 1991. | Sunderland Echo

This Sunderland Echo photo, taken in April 1991, shows the 105-year-old Church of St Aidan in Herrington.

As we reported at the time, the church faced one of two choices. They were demolition or a restoration bill of £200,000.

We want to know if you remember the church and whether you worshipped there. Or maybe there is another Sunderland landmark of the past that you would prefer to see still on the skyline.

Tell us your memories of the church, and its place in your family or community, by emailing [email protected].