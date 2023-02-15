If you worked at Dewhirsts, enjoyed a pint in the Eagle with pals, lived in Pickhurst Road or Palmerston Road, or went to Pennywell School, this is the place to be.
Each of these photos shows a Pennywell demolition scene.
1. Pulled down in Pennywell
How many of these scenes do you remember?
2. The end of the Eagle
The Eagle Pub, Pennywell being demolished in October 1996.
3. Demolition in Parkhurst Road
Did you used to live in one of these Parkhurst Road houses? They were pictured being pulled down in 2005.
4. The bulldozers move in on Dewhirst
The former Dewhirst factory being demolished in 2009. Did you work there?