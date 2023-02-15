The day these Pennywell buildings were demolished - from the Dewhirst factory to The Eagle

By Chris Cordner

Published 15th Feb 2023, 13:09 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 08:58 BST

Pennywell has seen many changes over the years and we have found some of them in the Sunderland Echo archives.

If you worked at Dewhirsts, enjoyed a pint in the Eagle with pals, lived in Pickhurst Road or Palmerston Road, or went to Pennywell School, this is the place to be.

Each of these photos shows a Pennywell demolition scene.

How many of these scenes do you remember?

1. Pulled down in Pennywell

How many of these scenes do you remember? | se Photo: se

The Eagle Pub, Pennywell being demolished in October 1996.

2. The end of the Eagle

The Eagle Pub, Pennywell being demolished in October 1996. | se Photo: SE

Did you used to live in one of these Parkhurst Road houses? They were pictured being pulled down in 2005.

3. Demolition in Parkhurst Road

Did you used to live in one of these Parkhurst Road houses? They were pictured being pulled down in 2005. | se Photo: MM

The former Dewhirst factory being demolished in 2009. Did you work there?

4. The bulldozers move in on Dewhirst

The former Dewhirst factory being demolished in 2009. Did you work there? | se Photo: DA

