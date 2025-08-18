Four friends who took a break from their chat for this great photo which was taken 9 years ago.placeholder image
Four friends who took a break from their chat for this great photo which was taken 9 years ago. | other 3rd party

13 photos from a glitzy 2016 night out under the spotlights at Bavaria

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

It’s the perfect weather for a cocktail or two and we are spending it back in time in 2016.

That’s when all these people gathered in Bavaria in Sunderland city centre for photos which were submitted to the Sunderland Echo.

It’s a super set of happy images and we hope you can spot someone you know.

In case you missed it;

The valiant RAF's Battle of Britain defence of North East skies

Sunderland's historic VJ Day celebration

Sunderland memories: 15 photos from the 1980s

Tell us if you recognise the two pals having a great night out in Sunderland in 2016.

1. Friends having fun

Tell us if you recognise the two pals having a great night out in Sunderland in 2016. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Tell us how many people you recognise in this ultra happy scene from Bavaria in Sunderland.

2. Happy faces

Tell us how many people you recognise in this ultra happy scene from Bavaria in Sunderland. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Take a seat for more Bavaria memories from times gone by. Get in touch if it was a place you loved to visit.

3. Bavaria at its best

Take a seat for more Bavaria memories from times gone by. Get in touch if it was a place you loved to visit. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Colourful memories from a great night out in Sunderland but it is your recollections we really want.

4. Share your own recollections

Colourful memories from a great night out in Sunderland but it is your recollections we really want. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandPeople
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice