Tributes have been paid to the brave fighters of the RAF who defended the skies of the North East against 90 Luftwaffe planes 85 years ago today.

The valiant action has been depicted by Seaham-born artist Denis Fox in a series of paintings which will go on show from August 30 to November 16.

One of the dramatic paintings which show the Battle of Britain over the North East. | Denis Fox

‘It paved the way for the defeat of the Luftwaffe’

Friday, August 15, 1940 was the day when 8 RAF squadrons of Spitfires and Hurricanes successfully attacked 90 German bombers and fighter-bombers over the coast of Northumberland and Durham.

At the same time, in the early afternoon 3 RAF squadrons of Spitfires, Hurricanes and Blenheims successfully engaged 50 German fighter-bombers heading towards Flamborough Head in South-East Yorkshire.

Denis told us: “The brave actions taken by young RAF pilots prevented the Luftwaffe from destroying airfields, shipyards, collieries and steelworks buildings and paved the way for the defeat of the Luftwaffe by the end of October 1940.

The 1940 scenes in which the RAF successfully defended the North East from the Luftwaffe. | Denis Fox

‘At times it has been very emotional even just to imagine what it would have been like waiting for the call to 'scramble'

“The average age of an RAF fighter pilot was 21 and the average age of an RAF pilot killed in action was 22.

Denis’ series of paintings includes “Defending the North” which shows 72 Squadron of 11 Spitfires heading over the Farne Islands to engage a large formation of enemy aircraft after taking off from Acklington Airfield.

An RAF plane returns after a day of defending the skies in World War II. | Denis Fox

He added: “My exhibition about the Battle of Britain in North-East England can be seen at Ushaw House, Durham.”

An RAF fighter pursues a German plane in one of the many actions in the North East skies. | Denis Fox

‘Seeing an enemy whose intention was not only to kill you but destroy your homeland’

Each one of his paintings tells a true story of what happened on the early afternoon of August 15, 1940, in the sky above the North East – the day the Nazis concentrated on docklands in Sunderland, Seaham and Hartlepool among others.

Seaham-born Denis, who now lives in Durham, told us in 2020: “At times it has been very emotional even just to imagine what it would have been like waiting for the call to 'scramble', flying in close formation, ascending to high altitude and seeing an enemy whose intention was not only to kill you but destroy your homeland.”

Denis studied at Bede College Durham University, Newcastle University, and retired from teaching art at Emmanuel College, Gateshead in 2011.

To find out more about his exhibition, visit https://ushaw.org/whatson/the-battle-of-britain/