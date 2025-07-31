Peace at last! How Sunderland marked VJ Day 80 years ago

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 31st Jul 2025, 05:55 BST
Peace had finally returned to the world and the people of Sunderland turned out in their thousands to hear that it was true.

It was a year of reflection and celebration for Sunderland in 1945 and that was no different on VJ Day.

An emotional moment as Mayor Cllr John Young addresses the people of Sunderland from the balcony of the Town Hall at 11 o'clock on August 15, 1945.placeholder image
An emotional moment as Mayor Cllr John Young addresses the people of Sunderland from the balcony of the Town Hall at 11 o'clock on August 15, 1945. | Sunderland Echo

Relief was etched onto people’s faces

It was 80 years ago that the Second World War came to an end. Thousands of people gathered outside the Town Hall to officially hear the news and the crowds were already huge at 1am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Gathering in the streets of Sunderland in the middle of the night in August 1945.placeholder image
Gathering in the streets of Sunderland in the middle of the night in August 1945. | Sunderland Echo

There was an emotional moment as Mayor Cllr John Young addressed the people of Sunderland from the balcony at 11 o'clock on August 15, 1945.

He confirmed the news that everyone wanted to hear and relief was etched on to the faces of Wearsiders. People grabbed any vantage point they could get and gave the V for Victory sign to Echo photographers.

Some climbed up lampposts.

A tiny section of the Sunderland crowd on the streets. They could barely take in the huge news.placeholder image
A tiny section of the Sunderland crowd on the streets. They could barely take in the huge news. | Sunderland Echo

Finally: They could celebrate

They danced, smiled and held parties.

But for some Sunderland men, they had no idea it was over or that VJ Day had arrived.

They were the soldiers who spent much of the conflict in Japanese prisoner of war camps. They would not be home to Wearside for another four months, some of them just in time for Christmas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each year since, Sunderland has held its own annual commemoration of VJ Day with a parade through the city.

But we want to know if a member of your family was there on that momentous occasion, ahead of the anniversary on August 15. Have they passed on the story of the day Sunderland people celebrated peace from 1am.

Get in touch, and if you had a relative who remembered time in the prisoner of war camps, tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:SunderlandWorld War IITown HallFamily

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice