Peace at last! How Sunderland marked VJ Day 80 years ago
It was a year of reflection and celebration for Sunderland in 1945 and that was no different on VJ Day.
Relief was etched onto people’s faces
It was 80 years ago that the Second World War came to an end. Thousands of people gathered outside the Town Hall to officially hear the news and the crowds were already huge at 1am.
There was an emotional moment as Mayor Cllr John Young addressed the people of Sunderland from the balcony at 11 o'clock on August 15, 1945.
He confirmed the news that everyone wanted to hear and relief was etched on to the faces of Wearsiders. People grabbed any vantage point they could get and gave the V for Victory sign to Echo photographers.
Some climbed up lampposts.
Finally: They could celebrate
They danced, smiled and held parties.
But for some Sunderland men, they had no idea it was over or that VJ Day had arrived.
They were the soldiers who spent much of the conflict in Japanese prisoner of war camps. They would not be home to Wearside for another four months, some of them just in time for Christmas.
Each year since, Sunderland has held its own annual commemoration of VJ Day with a parade through the city.
But we want to know if a member of your family was there on that momentous occasion, ahead of the anniversary on August 15. Have they passed on the story of the day Sunderland people celebrated peace from 1am.
Get in touch, and if you had a relative who remembered time in the prisoner of war camps, tell us more by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.