Seven pictures showing happy times at Heppies, the Sunderland social club which had it all going on

By Chris Cordner

Published 7th Aug 2024, 16:13 BST

Three darts legends, dozens of footballers and 35 years of memories - all from Heppies.

That’s what we have in this gallery of photos from Hepworth and Grandage Social Club in North Hylton Road.

We scoured the Sunderland Echo archives to find views from 1974 onwards.

It includes a charity football match, Eric Bristow and Bobby George paying a visit and the garden club display.

Intrigued? Find out more by browsing through our photos.

Members of the Hepworth and Grandage and the Southwick Social Club ladies' football teams who took part in the charity match at the Hepworth and Grandage sports ground.

1. A charity challenge in 1974

Members of the Hepworth and Grandage and the Southwick Social Club ladies' football teams who took part in the charity match at the Hepworth and Grandage sports ground. | se

Regulars were pictured in the social club in an Echo photo from November 1981.

2. Relaxing with a paper and a pint

Regulars were pictured in the social club in an Echo photo from November 1981. | se

Treasurer George Hall, chairman Peter Nixon, and secretary John Stothard were taking a look at exhibits at the Hepworth and Grandage Gardeners Club show in 1984.

3. Floral in 1984

Treasurer George Hall, chairman Peter Nixon, and secretary John Stothard were taking a look at exhibits at the Hepworth and Grandage Gardeners Club show in 1984. | se

Tell us if you recognise anyone in this view of the club's football team in February 2004.

4. Flashback to 2004

Tell us if you recognise anyone in this view of the club's football team in February 2004. | se

