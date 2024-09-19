Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week marks the anniversary of a sinister twist in Wearside history - when Sunderland stored thousands of gas masks as worldwide unrest grew.

It was on September 21, 1938, when workers were pictured packing 3,500 gas masks into a storage space underneath Monkwearmouth Hospital.

Each mask was sealed in a tin with its own markings on it and workers queued in lines to stock up the next section of the pile.

Dark times lay ahead

Gas masks being stored at Monkwearmouth Hospital on September 21, 1938. | Sunderland Echo

This was just the start of dark times for Wearside.

Exactly one year later in September 1939, children left Millfield station under the evacuation scheme.

Parents watch as their children board trains during the evacuation of 1939. | Sunderland Echo

These were the scenes at Sunderland Railway Station when the first batches of school children were evacuated to safe areas in North Yorkshire and other country districts.

They wore tags and carried their own bags

Every child had a tag on them to identify who they were. Some took dolls and many took bags of their meagre belongings.

Our archive photos show the uncertainty of the time, with parents forcing a smile and children wondering what lay ahead. Around 10,000 children left Wearside, although many drifted back home.

Get in touch if a relative of yours had memories of leaving home during the emotional days of the evacuations.