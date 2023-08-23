We've been saying hello to the world for decades

All eyes will be on Sunderland in 2025 when the Women's Rugby World Cup arrives.

And we all know what a warm Wearside welcome awaits anyone who comes to Sunderland.

After all, we've hosted everything from the football World Cup in 1966 to the Tall Ships in 2018.

We've had top-level darts at Nissan, national ski-ing at Silksworth, table tennis at the Seaburn Centre and tri-nation boxing at Crowtree.

Re-live it all here.

No strangers to hosting We've welcomed the world to Wearside plenty of times. Remember these?

On the ball Russia and Chile battle it out in a World Cup group match at Roker Park in 1966.

Three Lions at the SoL The Stadium of Light was the venue for England's Euro 2004 qualifying game against Turkey in 2003.

Time for the skiffs The National Skiff Sailing competition was hosted by Sunderland Yacht Club in 2004.