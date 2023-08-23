11 top events we've seen in Sunderland as Wearside prepares to welcome the Women's Rugby World Cup
We've been saying hello to the world for decades
All eyes will be on Sunderland in 2025 when the Women's Rugby World Cup arrives.
The Stadium of Light has been chosen as one of eight venues to host matches, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.
And we all know what a warm Wearside welcome awaits anyone who comes to Sunderland.
After all, we've hosted everything from the football World Cup in 1966 to the Tall Ships in 2018.
We've had top-level darts at Nissan, national ski-ing at Silksworth, table tennis at the Seaburn Centre and tri-nation boxing at Crowtree.
