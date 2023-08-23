News you can trust since 1873
11 top events we've seen in Sunderland as Wearside prepares to welcome the Women's Rugby World Cup

We've been saying hello to the world for decades

By Chris Cordner
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 13:49 BST

All eyes will be on Sunderland in 2025 when the Women's Rugby World Cup arrives.

The Stadium of Light has been chosen as one of eight venues to host matches, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

And we all know what a warm Wearside welcome awaits anyone who comes to Sunderland.

After all, we've hosted everything from the football World Cup in 1966 to the Tall Ships in 2018.

We've had top-level darts at Nissan, national ski-ing at Silksworth, table tennis at the Seaburn Centre and tri-nation boxing at Crowtree.

Re-live it all here.

1. No strangers to hosting

Russia and Chile battle it out in a World Cup group match at Roker Park in 1966.

2. On the ball

The Stadium of Light was the venue for England's Euro 2004 qualifying game against Turkey in 2003.

3. Three Lions at the SoL

The National Skiff Sailing competition was hosted by Sunderland Yacht Club in 2004.

4. Time for the skiffs

