Sunderland announced as host city for women's Rugby World Cup in 2025

Sunderland has been announced as the North East’s host city for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

The host venues.

The Stadium of Light is one of eight venues selected to host what organises say will be the biggest ever celebration of women’s rugby.

World Rugby and the RFU, with support from the UK Government, have confirmed that the event will take place between August 22 and September 27, 2025, and has unveiled the host cities and venues that will stage matches in the global contest, with each venue expected to attract supporters from around the world.

The final eight venues are:

Sunderland – Stadium of Light

Brighton and Hove – Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium

Bristol – Ashton Gate

Exeter – Sandy Park

London – Twickenham Stadium

Manchester – Salford Community Stadium

Northampton – Franklin’s Gardens

York – York Community Stadium

It will be the 10th edition of the women’s pinnacle global tournament, which will see the number of teams increased from 12 to 16 as women’s participation accelerates around the globe.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “This is a fantastic announcement that will be welcomed by sports fans across the region. The city of Sunderland and the Stadium of Light will be once again seen on the world stage hosting a World Cup.

“Women’s rugby – like women’s sport in general – is growing in popularity, so to be able to support the England International Team at the Stadium of Light is an opportunity we know people locally will enjoy, and we’re looking forward to welcoming fans from across the world to Sunderland.”

While the full match schedule and ticketing details will be announced next year, the two-year countdown to the event and confirmation of dates and venues will allow fans across England to start to plan their Rugby World Cup 2025 experience.

Canada, England, France and New Zealand have already qualified for Rugby World Cup 2025 after finishing in the top four of RWC 2021, with the remaining positions to be filled via World Rugby’s new women’s international 15s tournament, WXV, and regional competitions in 2024.

Sunderland AFC’s chief operating officer, Steve Davison, added: “Following an exceptional summer of events, including sell-out shows from global superstars Beyonce and P!NK, it is with immense pride that the City of Sunderland is announced as the host city for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

“The Stadium of Light continues to cement itself as the premier destination for elite women’s sport, with our World Cup finalist Lionesses’ also celebrating their homecoming on Wearside on September 22. The RWC 2025 is the latest milestone that we hope continues to forge a legacy that empowers and inspires all within our regional community for many years to come.”

Rugby World Cup 2021 smashed records across the board with more than 150,000 fans attending across the tournament, 1.8 million viewers on average in England and New Zealand tuned into the final with more than 156 million video views on social media.

The Rugby World Cup Impact Programme, delivered by the RFU in partnership with the UK Government and Sport England, will also create more opportunities for females across all levels of the game through its volunteer, coaching and internship programmes.

Sarah Hunter, former Red Rose’s Captain and England Women’s Transition Coach, said: “Having grown up in the North East, I know there is a great enthusiasm for rugby across the region. To bring the 2025 Rugby World Cup to Sunderland will mean so much to so many people, young and old.

“Everyone is sport mad in the North East and no matter the occasion, they know how to create an amazing atmosphere for sporting occasions. I’m sure everyone will fully buy in and get right behind the tournament. The Stadium of Light is an incredible venue. It will no doubt provide the perfect backdrop for some fantastic rugby which we hope will inspire the next generation to pick up a rugby ball.”

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “Following the record-breaking success of Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand, women’s rugby has built an incredibly strong foundation and as one of the fastest growing sports in the world, RWC 2025 is set to take the game to the next level as the biggest celebration of women’s rugby with fans and players very much at its heart.

“We look forward to continuing to collaborate with all our partners as we strive to deliver a world-class and historic event that will leave a lasting legacy, both in England and around the world as we aim to inspire millions of new players and fans and continue to grow the game we love.”

Sue Day, RFU chief operating officer and chief finance officer and former Red Rose, added: “Through our continued investment in the women's game, the Red Roses have already inspired a new generation of girls and boys to play rugby.

"Our home World Cup will further accelerate this growth and our continued partnership with World Rugby and the UK Government will support our aim to make that happen.

“In taking Rugby World Cup 2025 to venues the length and breadth of England, we want to give fans who may not have watched rugby before, the chance to be inspired by world class sporting action. It’s access to tournaments like these that can light a spark in people, and we hope it will encourage a new generation of people to give rugby a try for themselves.”

UK Sports Minster, Stuart Andrew added: "Congratulations to all the selected host cities and venues.

"Staging events like the Women's Rugby World Cup will further cement the UK’s position as a global home of major sporting events. We support the RFU's and World Rugby's ambitious plans to host matches right across England and make the tournament the most well-attended in the history of the sport - setting a benchmark for future World Cups.

"It promises to be a memorable occasion as we showcase the best of women's rugby union to a worldwide audience and continue to break barriers for women's sport."

Independent Chair of the Rugby World Cup 2025 Board of Directors, Gill Whitehead, said: “Rugby World Cup 2025 represents the beginning of an exciting new future for Rugby World Cups as the first event to be held under a new delivery model with World Rugby and the RFU in partnership, working alongside the UK Government and we look forward to working together closely over the next two years.