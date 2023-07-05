Nine pictures of when the World Cup came to Sunderland in 1966

57 years ago this week: 9 photos of the World Cup bandwagon which rolled into Sunderland

All eyes turned on Sunderland 57 years ago this week. The World Cup had arrived.

Famous players were only just the start of it all.

There were interpreters, fans, backroom staff and it was all happening on Wearside.

Teams like Hungary trained on the Roker Park pitch and the Sunderland Echo was there to capture it all for future generations.

Here are those photos once more.

1 . The World Cup bandwagon rolled into Sunderland 57 years ago this week. Re-live it all in these Echo retro photos. The World Cup bandwagon rolled into Sunderland 57 years ago this week. Re-live it all in these Echo retro photos. Photo Sales

2 . The Roker Park pitch was used by World Cup teams for training sessions as well as matches. Here's one which was held 57 years ago this week. The Roker Park pitch was used by World Cup teams for training sessions as well as matches. Here's one which was held by the Hungary team 57 years ago this week. Photo Sales

3 . Fans of the Italian team in fine voice. There were thousands of them in Sunderland for the World Cup in 1966. Fans of the Italian team in fine voice. There were thousands of them in Sunderland for the World Cup in 1966. Photo Sales

4 . A team of interpreters at Sunderland's General Post Office - Margaret Hodgson, Christine Rourke, and Ludmilla Jackson - were pictured talking to Italian journalists Sandro Castellano and Mario Pennacchia. A team of interpreters at Sunderland's General Post Office - Margaret Hodgson, Christine Rourke, and Ludmilla Jackson - were pictured talking to Italian journalists Sandro Castellano and Mario Pennacchia. Photo Sales