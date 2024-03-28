We've got the Easter bunny, a treasure hunt and even some belly dancing.
If you're wondering what the link is, it's a whole gallery of retro ideas on how to spend your Easter break.
1. 11 Easter memories
Bunnies, eggs and memories galore from Sunderland and East Durham.
2. The service in 2006
The Good Friday procession and service in Sunderland in 2006.
3. Hunting for treasure
A 2011 look at these young treasure hunters at Doxford Park Easter fun day.
Pictured, from left, are; Sandy Tulett 2, Daniel Taylor 2, Amelia Taylor 5, and Jessica Tulett, 4.
4. Designs from 2011
Staff and students from the City of Sunderland College Bede Centre were pictured in 2011 with a cross designed by artist Maria Makepeace, right, and built by woodwork students. They carried the cross from the Bede Centre to Sunderland Minster for the Easter celebrations.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.