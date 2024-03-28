11 ways you spent your Easter break in Sunderland over the years - a feast of eggs, bunnies and treasure hunts

Face painting at Herrington and treasure hunting at Doxford Park

By Chris Cordner
Published 28th Mar 2024, 05:44 GMT

We've got the Easter bunny, a treasure hunt and even some belly dancing.

If you're wondering what the link is, it's a whole gallery of retro ideas on how to spend your Easter break.

All these scenes come from the Sunderland Echo archives and they show scenes from 2006 to 2018.

Join us for a journey to Seaburn, Sunderland Minster, Houghton, Doxford Park and Seaham Harbour Nursery.

Bunnies, eggs and memories galore from Sunderland and East Durham.

1. 11 Easter memories

The Good Friday procession and service in Sunderland in 2006.

2. The service in 2006

A 2011 look at these young treasure hunters at Doxford Park Easter fun day. Pictured, from left, are; Sandy Tulett 2, Daniel Taylor 2, Amelia Taylor 5, and Jessica Tulett, 4.

3. Hunting for treasure

Staff and students from the City of Sunderland College Bede Centre were pictured in 2011 with a cross designed by artist Maria Makepeace, right, and built by woodwork students. They carried the cross from the Bede Centre to Sunderland Minster for the Easter celebrations.

4. Designs from 2011

