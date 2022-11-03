News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland in full celebration mode. Are you in the picture?
9 Wearside street parties from 1992 - the year we all celebrated when Sunderland became a city

Flags, balloons and streets filled with a party atmosphere – what a year that was for Sunderland.

By Chris Cordner
36 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Nov 2022, 3:16pm

Can you believe it? Thirty years have passed since Sunderland was granted City status.

It’s the year when these celebrations were held from Fulwell to Farringdon and Southwick to Silksworth.

You wore party hats, Sunderland shirts and ate pop, pies, sandwiches and much more besides.

What a year. But what are your memories? Have a look through our photo collection and re-live a proper party time.

1. Saint Court, Doxford Park.

They're loving the party scene in Saint Court, Doxford Park. Remember this?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. Chestnut Street, Southwick

Grab a sarnie and enjoy this flashback to 1992 in Chestnut Street.

Photo: se

3. Thistle Road

Loving the cornflake cakes and the Sooty hats in Thistle Road, Thorney Close. Were you there?

Photo: se

4. Osbourne Street

The whole street turned out in Osbourne Street, in Fulwell, where there was fancy dress and fun games. Well done everyone.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

