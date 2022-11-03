9 Wearside street parties from 1992 - the year we all celebrated when Sunderland became a city
Flags, balloons and streets filled with a party atmosphere – what a year that was for Sunderland.
Can you believe it? Thirty years have passed since Sunderland was granted City status.
It’s the year when these celebrations were held from Fulwell to Farringdon and Southwick to Silksworth.
You wore party hats, Sunderland shirts and ate pop, pies, sandwiches and much more besides.
What a year. But what are your memories? Have a look through our photo collection and re-live a proper party time.
