'The countdown has started!' - The nostalgia-filled Wearside Echoes podcast will be back for series 3 in hours
Our fortnightly podcast is gearing up for a third series with sponsors Mobility Care Solutions returning once more to give their fantastic support.
‘All my furthest back childhood memories are of supporting Sunderland’
Terry is a popular Wearside Youtuber and runs channels called The Mad Mistake, as well as Mads Out And About. He tells us of his life as an outstanding runner, as well as the highs and lows of supporting SAFC.
He comes from a mining village background and said his memories all centred on Sunderland.
‘My dad and my grandad both went to the FA Cup Final in 1973. My mam was a massive Sunderland fan as well but she couldn’t go because she was pregnant with my sister. She was stuck at home with me’.
Much more to come in the remaining episodes
Terry’s fascinating interview gets Series 3 off to a great start and there is much more to come after that.
Episode 2 is an interview with Kayleigh Llewellyn, who was only 12 years old when she had a heart transplant. She was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy which is a form of heart disease.
Now she campaigns to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation.
Then comes Ryhope-born Chris Cowey, a television producer who took Top of the Pops to one of its finest eras in the late 1990s, calling it the show's 'Indian summer'.
In episode 4, we speak to former Sunderland man Richard Geere who now lives in Los Angeles and works for Disney.
Richard was the accompanist and arranger for the well known Sunderland dance troupe Rosslyn Babes from 1974 to 1980, before swapping the UK for the USA.
In episode 5, we have a fascinating interview with Sunderland’s ‘powerhouse of prayer’ Sister Mary Scholastica.
She is the first welcoming face that many seafarers see when they visit the Port of Sunderland.
Memories of Bradley Lowery - a little boy with so much love to give
Our final episode is a moving interview with Gemma Lowery, the mum of the inspirational Bradley Lowery.
Bradley died aged 6 in 2017 after a courageous battle with neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer.
Gemma looks back on her own childhood as well as the emotions of living life in the media spotlight as Bradley became the darling of the nation.
Wearside Echoes series 3 is available on all major podcasts platforms
