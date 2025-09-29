Get ready for six more memory-filled interviews with people from the Sunderland area - because Wearside Echoes is back!

Our fortnightly podcast is gearing up for a third series with sponsors Mobility Care Solutions returning once more to give their fantastic support.

The 6 people who feature in this seasons's episodes of the Wearside Echoes podcast. | se/ugc/other 3rd party

‘All my furthest back childhood memories are of supporting Sunderland’

Wearside Echoes is returning and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions back on board. First up for interview is Mad Mistake Youtuber Terry Wall. | se/other 3rd party

Terry is a popular Wearside Youtuber and runs channels called The Mad Mistake, as well as Mads Out And About. He tells us of his life as an outstanding runner, as well as the highs and lows of supporting SAFC.

He comes from a mining village background and said his memories all centred on Sunderland.

‘My dad and my grandad both went to the FA Cup Final in 1973. My mam was a massive Sunderland fan as well but she couldn’t go because she was pregnant with my sister. She was stuck at home with me’.

Much more to come in the remaining episodes

Terry’s fascinating interview gets Series 3 off to a great start and there is much more to come after that.

Heart transplant patient Kayleigh Llewellyn shares her life story in episode 2 of Wearside Echoes. | se

Now she campaigns to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation.

Chris Cowey who has reflected on his days at Top of the Pops. | Photo: Mark Allan

From Sunderland to Los Angeles

In episode 4, we speak to former Sunderland man Richard Geere who now lives in Los Angeles and works for Disney.

Richard Geere who features in episode 4 of our podcast.

In episode 5, we have a fascinating interview with Sunderland’s ‘powerhouse of prayer’ Sister Mary Scholastica.

She is the first welcoming face that many seafarers see when they visit the Port of Sunderland.

Sunderland's Angel of Mercy Sister Mary Scholastica who shared her memories and thoughts for episode 5 of the Wearside Echoes podcast. | se

Memories of Bradley Lowery - a little boy with so much love to give

Our final episode is a moving interview with Gemma Lowery, the mum of the inspirational Bradley Lowery.

Gemma Lowery, with her courageous son Bradley who lost his fight to neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer, in July of 2017. | ugc

Gemma looks back on her own childhood as well as the emotions of living life in the media spotlight as Bradley became the darling of the nation.

Wearside Echoes series 3 is available on all major podcasts platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.

For all your mobility needs

