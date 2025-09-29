'The countdown has started!' - The nostalgia-filled Wearside Echoes podcast will be back for series 3 in hours

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 29th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
Get ready for six more memory-filled interviews with people from the Sunderland area - because Wearside Echoes is back!

Our fortnightly podcast is gearing up for a third series with sponsors Mobility Care Solutions returning once more to give their fantastic support.

The 6 people who feature in this seasons's episodes of the Wearside Echoes podcast.placeholder image
‘All my furthest back childhood memories are of supporting Sunderland’

From September 30, you can catch the first episode of Series 3 when we catch up with Terry Wall.

Wearside Echoes is returning and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions back on board. First up for interview is Mad Mistake Youtuber Terry Wall.placeholder image
Terry is a popular Wearside Youtuber and runs channels called The Mad Mistake, as well as Mads Out And About. He tells us of his life as an outstanding runner, as well as the highs and lows of supporting SAFC.

He comes from a mining village background and said his memories all centred on Sunderland.

‘My dad and my grandad both went to the FA Cup Final in 1973. My mam was a massive Sunderland fan as well but she couldn’t go because she was pregnant with my sister. She was stuck at home with me’.

‘All my furthest back childhood memories are of supporting Sunderland’.

Much more to come in the remaining episodes

Terry’s fascinating interview gets Series 3 off to a great start and there is much more to come after that.

Episode 2 is an interview with Kayleigh Llewellyn, who was only 12 years old when she had a heart transplant. She was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy which is a form of heart disease.

Heart transplant patient Kayleigh Llewellyn shares her life story in episode 2 of Wearside Echoes.placeholder image
Now she campaigns to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation.

Then comes Ryhope-born Chris Cowey, a television producer who took Top of the Pops to one of its finest eras in the late 1990s, calling it the show's 'Indian summer'.

Chris Cowey who has reflected on his days at Top of the Pops.placeholder image
From Sunderland to Los Angeles

In episode 4, we speak to former Sunderland man Richard Geere who now lives in Los Angeles and works for Disney.

Richard Geere who features in episode 4 of our podcast.placeholder image
Richard was the accompanist and arranger for the well known Sunderland dance troupe Rosslyn Babes from 1974 to 1980, before swapping the UK for the USA.

In episode 5, we have a fascinating interview with Sunderland’s ‘powerhouse of prayer’ Sister Mary Scholastica.

She is the first welcoming face that many seafarers see when they visit the Port of Sunderland.

Sunderland's Angel of Mercy Sister Mary Scholastica who shared her memories and thoughts for episode 5 of the Wearside Echoes podcast.placeholder image
Memories of Bradley Lowery - a little boy with so much love to give

Sister Mary has also spent more than 60 years doing tireless work to support local people.

Our final episode is a moving interview with Gemma Lowery, the mum of the inspirational Bradley Lowery.

Gemma Lowery, with her courageous son Bradley who lost his fight to neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer, in July of 2017.placeholder image
Bradley died aged 6 in 2017 after a courageous battle with neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer.

Gemma looks back on her own childhood as well as the emotions of living life in the media spotlight as Bradley became the darling of the nation.

Wearside Echoes series 3 is available on all major podcasts platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.

