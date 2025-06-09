Sunderland’s very own ‘Angel of Mercy’ has had her amazing life story told in a new book.

Sister Mary Scholastica has spent more than 60 years doing tireless work to support local people.

Sister Mary Scholastica in the port where she awaits with a warm welcome for seafarers. | se

Six decades of tireless work

She is the first welcoming face that many seafarers see when they visit the Port of Sunderland.

Now, a new book called ‘You Raise Me Up!’ has looked back at her life from leaving her family home in Gort, County Galway, Ireland.

Sister Mary Scholastica. | NOP

It is the latest honour for one of Sunderland’s finest ambassadors who won the Merchant Navy Welfare Board National Award in November 2023.

The book has been written by her friends Kevin and Joyce Lillie, and Sister Mary said: “It has always been my wish to acknowledge and thank all the people who have supported my work over the years.

‘It will be a way of highlighting the efforts and generosity of so many local people’

‘When my friends approached me after the Merchant Navy Welfare Board Award, I was delighted to agree to the new book about my work. More importantly, it will be a way of highlighting the efforts and generosity of so many local people.’

Sister Mary Scholastica in the Stella Maris centre. | se

‘How can I repay or forget Kevin and Joyce Lillie for freely taking on this vast project, fulfilling a wish dear to my heart, highlighting Sunderland’s past and present history, and its generous and welcoming people.’

The book features her early life in Galway and her calling to her new life in Sunderland. It also looks at all the key areas of her missionary work and highlights the organisations and people who have influenced and supported her.

‘Sister Mary Scholastica has led a very frugal life’

Kevin Lillie said: ‘Sister Mary Scholastica has led a very frugal life, and her late parents have greatly directed and influenced her dedicated mission. She cannot bear waste of any kind, asking for nothing in life and has personally arranged for the printing of this book.’

Sister Mary Scholastica who is one of Sunderland's finest ambassadors. | other 3rd party

In recognition of Sister Mary’s dedication to Sunderland, Mayor Cllr Ehthesham Haque was due to attend a private launch ceremony for the book at City Hall today.

At the same time, Sister Mary arranged for a Mass at St. Mary’s in the City for those who are unable to attend.

Cllr Haque, said: “I’m delighted to be able to honour the work of Sister Mary. Her unwavering dedication to our community and generosity towards those in need embody the very spirit of service and compassion we strive for. Her selflessness contributions have touched countless lives, and we are delighted to support her book launch.”

A mission to help seafarers from all over the world

More recently, her pioneering work to support seafarers has become recognised worldwide.

She has continued to manage the centre, working closely with the Port of Sunderland team. Visiting seafarers are guaranteed a Wearside welcome through warm clothing, toiletries, internet access and spiritual support.

A Mass of Thanksgiving will be held tomorrow by invitation only for those involved in all the Early Mercy Missions

The book will go on sale at £20 and all proceeds from the sale will be donated to ‘The Friends of Sunderland Seamen’s Mission’.

Copies will be available from Sister Mary Scholastica at the launch today, St Joseph's tomorrow and then by contacting Sister Mary at the Seaman's Mission at the Port.