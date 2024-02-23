Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As shown here, Sister Mary Scholastica is not afraid to get her hands dirty with good works at the port.

Following her national award for tireless charitable work, a book about the life of a Sunderland nun is to be published.

Sister Mary Scholastica left her family home in Gort, County Galway, Ireland in 1958 to make a new home on Wearside where she has has worked closely with The Sisters of Mercy at the Oak Lea Convent.

In her long dealings with the mission she created there, she has achieved much to support local people and seafarers visiting the Port of Sunderland.

In November she was recognised with a Merchant Navy Welfare Board National Award.

Her missionary work provides spiritual support to the community, but she has also been recognised for working with many organisations supporting the homeless.

Alongside colleagues, she has raised over £250,000 to support children requiring respite care.

Now her life story is scheduled to be published next year, with all proceeds to charity.

The book, entitled You Raise Me Up, will feature Sister Mary's early life in Galway and how the community, environment and her family influenced her calling to her new life in Sunderland.

It will also look at all the key areas of her missionary work and highlight the organisations and people who have influenced and supported her.

Sister Mary said: "It has always been my wish to acknowledge and thank all the people who have supported my work over the years.

"When my friends approached me after the Merchant Navy Welfare Board Award, I was delighted to agree to the new book about my work. More importantly, it will be a way of highlighting the efforts and generosity of so many local people."

The book is being written by her friends, Kevin and Joyce Lillie.

Kevin said: "Joyce and I were delighted that Sister Mary agreed to us producing what we hope will be a remarkable story of her achievements.

"The research is vast, but well in hand. We have tried to set a deadline of the end of the year to produce the draft."

