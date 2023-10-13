Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Take a look at the holiday home which is being set up in memory of Bradley Lowery.

It is taking shape and Bradley's mum Gemma says she 'absolutely cannot wait' until it is completed.

Gemma visited the site in Scarborough this week to record an update on the progress of the house.

How Super Brad's Pad looks now

"Right now we have foundations, the walls are up and in the coming weeks we will have a roof," said Gemma.

'I absolutely can not wait'

"Progress has been a little slower than we may have liked but unfortunately costs are so high that we are having to take things one step at a time.

Gemma Lowery at the site where the holiday home is being built.

"But none the less, every step is in the right direction to get the holiday home completed and I absolutely cannot wait."

Super Brad's Pad - a look inside.

A haven for poorly children and their families

Bradley lost his fight to neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer, in July of 2017.

Brave Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery died from cancer at the age of six in 2017.

Since then, the Foundation set up in his memory has supported other poorly children.

It has also established a dedicated support line for the families of children with cancer, donated huge sums of money to researching childhood cancers and campaigned for new drugs to be introduced in the UK.