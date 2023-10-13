Video gives look round the Bradley Lowery holiday home Super Brad's Pad
Taking shape: The holiday home being built in memory of Bradley Lowery
Take a look at the holiday home which is being set up in memory of Bradley Lowery.
It is taking shape and Bradley's mum Gemma says she 'absolutely cannot wait' until it is completed.
Gemma visited the site in Scarborough this week to record an update on the progress of the house.
"Right now we have foundations, the walls are up and in the coming weeks we will have a roof," said Gemma.
"Progress has been a little slower than we may have liked but unfortunately costs are so high that we are having to take things one step at a time.
"But none the less, every step is in the right direction to get the holiday home completed and I absolutely cannot wait."
The Bradley Lowery Foundation said the cost of completing 'Super Brad's Pad' was now going to be between £1million and £1.2million.
A haven for poorly children and their families
It will have five bedrooms, play rooms, a hot tub, enclosed garden and lots of other top-notch facilities, and it will be a place where sick children and their families can go for a well-deserved break.
Bradley lost his fight to neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer, in July of 2017.
Since then, the Foundation set up in his memory has supported other poorly children.
It has also established a dedicated support line for the families of children with cancer, donated huge sums of money to researching childhood cancers and campaigned for new drugs to be introduced in the UK.
To help complete Super Brad's Pad email [email protected]