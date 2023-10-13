News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein

Video gives look round the Bradley Lowery holiday home Super Brad's Pad

Taking shape: The holiday home being built in memory of Bradley Lowery

By Chris Cordner
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:45 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Take a look at the holiday home which is being set up in memory of Bradley Lowery.

It is taking shape and Bradley's mum Gemma says she 'absolutely cannot wait' until it is completed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gemma visited the site in Scarborough this week to record an update on the progress of the house.

Most Popular
How Super Brad's Pad looks nowHow Super Brad's Pad looks now
How Super Brad's Pad looks now

"Right now we have foundations, the walls are up and in the coming weeks we will have a roof," said Gemma.

'I absolutely can not wait'

"Progress has been a little slower than we may have liked but unfortunately costs are so high that we are having to take things one step at a time.

Gemma Lowery at the site where the holiday home is being built.Gemma Lowery at the site where the holiday home is being built.
Gemma Lowery at the site where the holiday home is being built.

"But none the less, every step is in the right direction to get the holiday home completed and I absolutely cannot wait."

Super Brad's Pad - a look inside.Super Brad's Pad - a look inside.
Super Brad's Pad - a look inside.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Bradley Lowery Foundation said the cost of completing 'Super Brad's Pad' was now going to be between £1million and £1.2million.

A haven for poorly children and their families

It will have five bedrooms, play rooms, a hot tub, enclosed garden and lots of other top-notch facilities, and it will be a place where sick children and their families can go for a well-deserved break.

Bradley lost his fight to neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer, in July of 2017.

Brave Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery died from cancer at the age of six in 2017.Brave Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery died from cancer at the age of six in 2017.
Brave Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery died from cancer at the age of six in 2017.

Since then, the Foundation set up in his memory has supported other poorly children.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has also established a dedicated support line for the families of children with cancer, donated huge sums of money to researching childhood cancers and campaigned for new drugs to be introduced in the UK.

To help complete Super Brad's Pad email [email protected]

Related topics:Bradley LoweryScarboroughCancerSunderland