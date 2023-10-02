Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Let's get it over the line.

Today, the Echo and Gemma Lowery - the mum of Bradley Lowery - are urging people to fundraise and back the project to complete a holiday home for sick children in Bradley's memory.

Super Brad's Pad could be a reality with your help

It also comes just days after Gemma and the Bradley Lowery Foundation said the cost of completing Super Brad's Pad was now going to be between £1million and £1.2million.

Gemma Lowery pictured with her son Bradley.

Gemma said her family and the foundation had received so much support since the weekend.

"I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has contacted myself and the charity."

She described the support as 'amazing'.

But the campaign to complete the holiday home goes on.

An artist's impression of the holiday home.

'Let's put huge smiles on children's faces'

She added: "To make this happen, we may need your help too. If you are able to possibly hold a fundraising event in your home town or workplace, we can collectively complete this build and put huge smiles on children’s faces, and give families of poorly children amazing memories that will last a lifetime."

Gemma Lowery at the site where the holiday home is being built.

There has been an outpouring of love and support for Bradley's family and the Foundation.

Gemma said: "We have had messages of love from all over the country and we really appreciate them all."

Bradley's Foundation has already done so much for others

We want to hear from people who are supporting the push for the Pad.

Will you be holding a fundraising event or donating money? Get in touch by emailing [email protected] to tell us more.

Bradley lost his fight to neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer, in July of 2017.

Bradley Lowery

Since then, the Foundation set up in his memory has supported other poorly children.

It has also established a dedicated support line for the families of children with cancer, donated huge sums of money to researching childhood cancers and campaigned for new drugs to be introduced in the UK.

Now we are calling on people to help another dream come true in Bradley's memory.