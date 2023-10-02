Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fundraiser launched by Sheff Wed fans for the Bradley Lowery Foundation after the young Sunderland fan was allegedly mocked at a football match has raised almost £17,000.

Sheffield Wednesday fan Leanne Wood launched the Go Fund Me page after images circulated appearing to show some supports mocking the six-year-old, who died in 2017 after a battle with neuroblastoma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley captured hearts around the world, especially in the footballing community, and the Bradley Lowery Foundation was launched to help others in his name.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday FC Women's Supporters Group decided to help raise funds for the charity to show the alleged display at the club's game against Sunderland at Hillsborough was not typical of Owls supporters.

The target was set at £5,000, but at the time of writing, so far £16,785 has been raised.

An investigation into the alleged incident was launched by Sheffield Wednesday and South Yorkshire Police, and officers confirmed two men were arrested at the weekend.