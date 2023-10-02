Bradley Lowery fundraiser nears £17,000 after Sheffield Wednesday fans stand in support of young Sunderland fan
Fans have stood in solidarity with Bradley's family
A fundraiser launched by Sheff Wed fans for the Bradley Lowery Foundation after the young Sunderland fan was allegedly mocked at a football match has raised almost £17,000.
Sheffield Wednesday fan Leanne Wood launched the Go Fund Me page after images circulated appearing to show some supports mocking the six-year-old, who died in 2017 after a battle with neuroblastoma.
Bradley captured hearts around the world, especially in the footballing community, and the Bradley Lowery Foundation was launched to help others in his name.
Sheffield Wednesday FC Women's Supporters Group decided to help raise funds for the charity to show the alleged display at the club's game against Sunderland at Hillsborough was not typical of Owls supporters.
The target was set at £5,000, but at the time of writing, so far £16,785 has been raised.
An investigation into the alleged incident was launched by Sheffield Wednesday and South Yorkshire Police, and officers confirmed two men were arrested at the weekend.
One of the men is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today, Monday, October 2.