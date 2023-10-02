News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2

Bradley Lowery fundraiser nears £17,000 after Sheffield Wednesday fans stand in support of young Sunderland fan

Fans have stood in solidarity with Bradley's family

By Ross Robertson
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A fundraiser launched by Sheff Wed fans for the Bradley Lowery Foundation after the young Sunderland fan was allegedly mocked at a football match has raised almost £17,000.

Sheffield Wednesday fan Leanne Wood launched the Go Fund Me page after images circulated appearing to show some supports mocking the six-year-old, who died in 2017 after a battle with neuroblastoma.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bradley captured hearts around the world, especially in the footballing community, and the Bradley Lowery Foundation was launched to help others in his name.

Sheffield Wednesday FC Women's Supporters Group decided to help raise funds for the charity to show the alleged display at the club's game against Sunderland at Hillsborough was not typical of Owls supporters.

Most Popular

The target was set at £5,000, but at the time of writing, so far £16,785 has been raised.

An investigation into the alleged incident was launched by Sheffield Wednesday and South Yorkshire Police, and officers confirmed two men were arrested at the weekend.

One of the men is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today, Monday, October 2.

Related topics:Bradley Lowery