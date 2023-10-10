Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bayern Munich star has joined his fellow goal machine, former Sunderland and England striker Jermain Defoe, who is a long-term stalwart of the foundation and was a personal friend of Bradley. In 2017 Bradley succumbed to neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer. He was aged just six.

SAFC-mad Bradley was back in the news for the wrong reasons earlier this month, when a Sheffield Wednesday fan pleaded guilty to a public order offence after taunting visiting supporters during his team’s defeat to Sunderland at Hillsborough on September 29.

Dale Houghton, 31, was pictured laughing while waving an image of Bradley during the match. He will be sentenced in November.

Charity www.thewinnr.com, set up to support Brad’s Pad, is running an online raffle. Brad’s Pad is a luxury holiday home set up for families of poorly children to make special memories.

Among the prizes donated by Harry Kane is a 24 carat gold football signed by the England team, as well as signed England and Bayern Munich shirts.

Kane said: “Delighted to be supporting The Bradley Lowery Foundation by donating these prizes. Hit this link, www.TheWinnr.com, to be in with a chance of winning and raise money for an incredible cause.”

Jermain Defoe said: “As I said last week, Bradley was one of the most inspirational children this world has ever seen and he will never stop inspiring us. Brad was my best mate and I will never stop raising money in his name.

“After the incident, it has been amazing seeing so many people unite from so many different football clubs, so many different walks of life, to raise money for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

“I’m so sorry for what Gemma and Carl had to experience, but we want to try and make positive change moving forward. The fundraiser that the Sheffield Wednesday fans set up was incredible and we want to keep raising money to help

“You all know what an amazing footballer Harry Kane is, but what you don’t know is that he is an even better person.”

Wednesday fans, disgusted by events of September 29, have now raised almost £30,000 for The Bradley Lowery Foundation, while Bradley’s parents, Gemma and Carl Lowery, responded with immense dignity to the Hillsborough incident.

Gemma said: “This last week, we have seen the whole football community come together and it has been amazing what you can achieve with so many kind people out there. This is the power of the football family.

“We even have Harry Kane supporting the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which is unbelievable. Having the England captain support the foundation would mean the world to Bradley as he was such a big fan of the England team.

“Getting to walk out as the mascot with Jermain and the England team at Wembley meant the world to him, and I know Harry’s donations would too.