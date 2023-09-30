Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday supporters have launched a fundraiser for the Bradley Lowery Foundation after images circulated appearing to show Owls fans mocking the little boy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley touched the hearts of football fans all over the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brave boy's smile and determination warmed hearts around the world, and the Bradley Lowery Foundation was set up in his memory to help others.

The alleged actions of some Sheff Wed fans at their home game against Sunderland on Friday sparked anger, and the Sheffield Wednesday FC Women's Supporters Group has launched an online fundraiser to show the behaviour is not typical of Owls supporters.

The fundaiser, on Go Fund Me, reads: "In light of the recent, sickening images circulating from the football fixture between Sheffield Wednesday FC and Sunderland AFC at Hillsborough on Friday 29th September 23, Sheffield Wednesday fans would like to raise funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation to show our support and stand up against this type of behaviour in football."

Sheffield Wednesday football club has also issued a statement, reading: "We are aware of the images circulating and have launched an immediate investigation together with South Yorkshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We roundly condemn this outrageous and utterly deplorable behaviour. We can only apologise for the undoubted distress caused to Bradley’s family and friends."