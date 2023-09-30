News you can trust since 1873
Sheffield Wednesday fans launch Bradley Lowery fundraiser after alleged mockery at Sunderland match

By Ross Robertson
Published 30th Sep 2023, 15:40 BST- 1 min read
Sheffield Wednesday supporters have launched a fundraiser for the Bradley Lowery Foundation after images circulated appearing to show Owls fans mocking the little boy.

The six-year-old died in August 2017 after battling neoroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer.

The brave boy's smile and determination warmed hearts around the world, and the Bradley Lowery Foundation was set up in his memory to help others.

The alleged actions of some Sheff Wed fans at their home game against Sunderland on Friday sparked anger, and the Sheffield Wednesday FC Women's Supporters Group has launched an online fundraiser to show the behaviour is not typical of Owls supporters.

The fundaiser, on Go Fund Me, reads: "In light of the recent, sickening images circulating from the football fixture between Sheffield Wednesday FC and Sunderland AFC at Hillsborough on Friday 29th September 23, Sheffield Wednesday fans would like to raise funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation to show our support and stand up against this type of behaviour in football."

Sheffield Wednesday football club has also issued a statement, reading: "We are aware of the images circulating and have launched an immediate investigation together with South Yorkshire Police.

"We roundly condemn this outrageous and utterly deplorable behaviour. We can only apologise for the undoubted distress caused to Bradley’s family and friends."

At the time of writing, the fundraising total so far is £625, with a target of £5,000.

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/swfc-fans-support-the-bradley-lowery-foundation

