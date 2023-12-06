Not long now ..... until Christmas Jumper Day
Jumpers memories from Sunderland's festive past
and live on Freeview channel 276
The countdown is on to Christmas Jumper Day.
People across Sunderland will be getting dressed up tomorrow in their best festive wear to raise money for charity.
Christmas wear has been hitting the Echo headlines for years and not just on Jumper Day.
We're looking back at some jumper highlights from times gone by.
See if you remember the 'bad Christmas jumper' competition at Plugged Inn; or the anonymous hero who knitted jumpers for some of the most frail dogs on Wearside.
We've got all that and more. Have a look.
Plugged Inn, in Holmeside, kicked off the festivities in style in 2010 with live music and a worst Christmas jumper competition.
Plugged Inn’s manager, Nina Wright, said in 2010 that it was going to be a 'nice festive night with bad jumpers, tinsel, the lot. We are really looking forward to it.”
The 2010 best seller was Santa hats - for hamsters
Also in 2010, your family pets were the ones getting festive.
Pets At Home said people on Wearside were buying Santa hats, Christmas antlers and snowman jumpers for their animals.
One of the best sellers was a Santa hat for hamsters.
The mystery knitting hero of 2011
A year later, a warming story made the headlines.
An anonymous knitter became a hero when they made jumpers for the rescued animals at Low Fallowfield Kennels in South Hetton.
They were for those dogs who needed extra warmth on top of the central heating in the kennels after spending their lives on the streets without regular food and care.
200 jumpers on show at one Sunderland school
In 2013, Wearside went Christmas crackers over jumpers.
Two hundred children at Dame Dorothy Primary School joined in the festivities, and headteacher Ian Williamson said it got everyone in the festive spirit.
Pupils from St Leonard’s Roman Catholic School got involved. Year Six teacher Laura Defty said: "Even those who didn’t have a Christmas jumper came in wearing Christmas colours."
All festive at Nissan
Other schools which took part included Portland Academy and Hudson Road Primary School.
Staff and students from Durham University knitted their own and 40 workers from the Nissan plant took part.
In 2014, it got competitive at EDF Energy when all 1,600 staff were invited to wear Christmas jumpers in a competition.
Head of account management, Kevin Gatens, said it was 'a great way to both raise money and get everyone in the festive spirit'.
Let us know if you will be taking part this year. Send your photos of you in your best festive jumpers to [email protected]