Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The countdown is on to Christmas Jumper Day.

People across Sunderland will be getting dressed up tomorrow in their best festive wear to raise money for charity.

Christmas wear has been hitting the Echo headlines for years and not just on Jumper Day.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We're looking back at some jumper highlights from times gone by.

See if you remember the 'bad Christmas jumper' competition at Plugged Inn; or the anonymous hero who knitted jumpers for some of the most frail dogs on Wearside.

We've got all that and more. Have a look.

Plugged Inn, in Holmeside, kicked off the festivities in style in 2010 with live music and a worst Christmas jumper competition.

The Plugged Inn which held a 'bad Christmas jumper' competition in 2010.

Plugged Inn’s manager, Nina Wright, said in 2010 that it was going to be a 'nice festive night with bad jumpers, tinsel, the lot. We are really looking forward to it.”

The 2010 best seller was Santa hats - for hamsters

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also in 2010, your family pets were the ones getting festive.

Pets At Home said people on Wearside were buying Santa hats, Christmas antlers and snowman jumpers for their animals.

One of the best sellers was a Santa hat for hamsters.

The mystery knitting hero of 2011

A year later, a warming story made the headlines.

An anonymous knitter became a hero when they made jumpers for the rescued animals at Low Fallowfield Kennels in South Hetton.

They were for those dogs who needed extra warmth on top of the central heating in the kennels after spending their lives on the streets without regular food and care.

200 jumpers on show at one Sunderland school

In 2013, Wearside went Christmas crackers over jumpers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two hundred children at Dame Dorothy Primary School joined in the festivities, and headteacher Ian Williamson said it got everyone in the festive spirit.

Staff and students at Dame Dorothy, Sunderland in their Christmas jumpers.

Pupils from St Leonard’s Roman Catholic School got involved. Year Six teacher Laura Defty said: "Even those who didn’t have a Christmas jumper came in wearing Christmas colours."

All festive at Nissan

Other schools which took part included Portland Academy and Hudson Road Primary School.

It's all Christmas-sy at Hudson Road Primary School in this 2013 photo.

Staff and students from Durham University knitted their own and 40 workers from the Nissan plant took part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2014, it got competitive at EDF Energy when all 1,600 staff were invited to wear Christmas jumpers in a competition.

Top jumpers on show at EDF Energy in 2014.

Head of account management, Kevin Gatens, said it was 'a great way to both raise money and get everyone in the festive spirit'.