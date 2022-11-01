Let's Mo back in time with 7 Movember memories from Wearside and County Durham
We’re bristling with reminders of a charity event we all love.
November means Movember and fundraisers across Wearside and County Durham have helped the cause in style over the years.
It’s a fun campaign with a serious message as the money raised will help in the campaign against prostate cancer, testicular cancer and to support men’s mental health and suicide prevention.
Can we tempt you with tache recollections from Stagecoach North East, Reds salon, EDF Energy and Sunderland Royal Hospital?
Have a look and see if you can spot a charity moustache grower that you know.
