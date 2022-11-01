Let's Mo back in time with 7 Movember memories from Wearside and County Durham

November means Movember and fundraisers across Wearside and County Durham have helped the cause in style over the years.

It’s a fun campaign with a serious message as the money raised will help in the campaign against prostate cancer, testicular cancer and to support men’s mental health and suicide prevention.

Can we tempt you with tache recollections from Stagecoach North East, Reds salon, EDF Energy and Sunderland Royal Hospital?

Have a look and see if you can spot a charity moustache grower that you know.

1. Retro at the Royal Staff at Sunderland's Royal Hospital supported the Movember campaign in 2015. Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales

2. Back to 2012 Nova Gina was growing a moustache for Movember 10 years ago. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Photo Sales

3. Doing their bit in 2014 Staff at the Stagecaoch depot during Movember 2014. Pictured front are Irene Kyle (left) and Rebecca Ellis. Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady Photo Sales

4. Excellent at EDF Energy Workers from EDF Energy on Doxford International Business Park, who grew moustaches for the Movember appeal in 2011. Photo: Picture by Angela Burn Photo Sales